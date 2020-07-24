Ambica Steels Limited has Established a New Production Factory in Ghaziabad to Increase its Bright Bars Capacity

GHAZIABAD, India, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambica Steels Limited, the leading manufacturer of bright bars in India has established a new factory in Ghaziabad. This new factory is the Unit -4 of the industry and it is located on Plot No-C11, Bulandshahr Road Industrial Area, Ghaziabad-201002. This new unit proved to be very beneficial for Ambica Steels Limited as it has enabled the industry to increase the production of bright bars. The Industry is one of the most successful stainless-steel manufacturers of the country and it also excels in exporting its products worldwide.

The new unit of the company is having a total area of 49257.22 sq. feet. It consists of a gallery area of 8848 sq. feet, open area of 4814.22 sq. feet and office area of 2520 sq. feet. Overall, the dimensions of the new unit are spacious enough. This large area has enabled the new production unit to increase its production capacity. The new unit is well equipped with the latest technologically advanced machines. These machines include 2 short blasting machines, 2 printing machines, 3 draw bench machines, 3 section straightening machines, 1 abrasive cutting machine and 1 chamfering machine. The pickling area and E.T.P. area of the new unit has a power of 65 HP.

The new production unit is producing SS & Alloy Steel Flat Bars, Hex Square and Round Bars. It is working to increase the production of bright bars. This new unit is efficient enough to produce good quality bars and introduce them to markets. The statutory Compliances of the industry are already covered under the U.P. Government Factories Act. Overall, this new Unit-4 will mark a successful step in production capacity of Ambica Steels Limited in coming years.

Ambica's Manufacturing Units Address

Melting, Refining and Casting Division

(UNIT - 1)

Ambica Steels Limited

Plot no. 51/2, Site - 4,

UPSIDC Industrial Area,

Sahibabad 201010,

District Ghaziabad

Uttar Pradesh, India

T: +91 (120) 4189300

Hot Rolling & Heat Treatment Division

(UNIT - 2)

Ambica Steels Limited

Plot No. 32, Site - 2

Loni Road Industrial Area

Mohan Nagar, Ghaziabad 201 007

Uttar Pradesh, India

T: +91(120) 4189200

Bright Bar Division

(UNIT - 3)

Ambica Steels Limited

B - 11,

UPSIDC Industrial Area,

Sahibabad 201010,

District Ghaziabad

Uttar Pradesh, India

Bright Bar Division

(UNIT - 4)

Ambica Steels Limited

Plot no. C-11,

Bulandshahr Road Industrial Area,

Ghaziabad 201002,

District Ghaziabad

Uttar Pradesh, India

T: +91(120) 4189200

About Ambica Steels Limited

Ambica is a fully integrated Stainless Steel manufacturer headquartered in New Delhi, India and was established in the year 1970. Ambica produces some special grades in stainless steel industry.

Ambica's standard grades of production includes Austenitics (303, 304/L, 316/L, 321, 316Ti etc), Martensitics & Ferritics (410,416,420A/B/C,430/F,431 etc). Also, Ambica specializes in grades like Duplex steels (F51 /2205 / 1.4462) and Precipitation Hardened (17-4PH, 1.4542, 15/5PH also as per AMS specifications for the Aerospace Industry). Ambica is presently exporting these materials to around 56 countries worldwide.

