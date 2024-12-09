AMD Redefines Business Productivity with Third-Gen Ryzen™ AI PRO Processors: Powering the Future of Advanced AI Computing

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) has launched its third-generation commercial AI mobile processors, the Ryzen™ AI PRO 300 Series, designed to revolutionize business productivity. These processors introduce enhanced Copilot+ features, including real-time live captioning, seamless language translation for conference calls, and AI-powered image generation, setting a new benchmark for enterprise computing.

AMD Ryzen AI PRO 300 Series chip

The Ryzen™ AI PRO 300 Series processors deliver three times the AI performance of their predecessors, ensuring unmatched speed and efficiency for daily business workloads. Powered by AMD PRO Technologies, they enhance security, streamline IT management, and maximize ROI, making them ideal for enterprise PCs equipped with Copilot+.

Unparalleled AI and Performance

At the heart of these processors lies the XDNA™ 2 architecture, featuring a next-generation Neural Processing Unit (NPU) capable of over 50 TOPS (Trillions of Operations Per Second) of AI processing power. This positions the Ryzen™ AI PRO 300 Series far beyond Microsoft's Copilot+ AI PC requirements, empowering businesses to tackle the most demanding workloads.

Built using an advanced 4nm process and innovative power management technologies, the processors offer extended battery life without compromising performance, ensuring optimal productivity on the go.

Model Cores/ Threads Boost/ Base Frequency Total Cache Graphics Model cTDP TOPS AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX PRO 375 12C/24T Up to 5.1GHz/2GHz 36MB Radeon™ 890M Graphics 15-54W Up to 55 AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX PRO 370 12C/24T Up to 5.1GHz/2GHz 36MB Radeon™ 890M Graphics 15-54W Up to 50 AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 PRO 360 8C/16T Up to 5GHz/2GHz 24MB AMD Radeon™ 880M Graphics 15-54W Up to 50

Built for Business Excellence

The processors' advanced AI capabilities enable businesses to seamlessly integrate AI-driven tools into their workflows. "Enterprises increasingly demand higher compute power and efficiency to manage everyday tasks and tackle the most challenging workloads," said Jack Huynh, Senior Vice President and General Manager of AMD's Computing and Graphics Group. "We are thrilled to expand our portfolio with the Ryzen™ AI PRO 300 Series — the most powerful AI processors designed for business PCs."

Upcoming Laptops Featuring Ryzen™ AI PRO

The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 and the HP EliteBook X Next-Gen AI PC will be among the first laptops powered by AMD's latest processors, with launches expected soon.

Advanced Security and IT Management

AMD raises the bar for enterprise security and IT operations with its enhanced PRO Technologies, which include:

AI-driven malware detection through select ISV partnerships, offering advanced protection against sophisticated threats.

through select ISV partnerships, offering advanced protection against sophisticated threats. Robust IT management tools, designed to streamline operations and safeguard critical business assets.

With the Ryzen™ AI PRO 300 Series processors, AMD continues to push the boundaries of business computing, enabling organizations to unlock the full potential of AI-driven technologies for smarter, more efficient operations.

About AMD (Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.)

For more than 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics, and visualization technologies. Billions of people, leading Fortune 500 businesses, and cutting-edge scientific research institutions around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work, and play. AMD employees are focused on building leadership through high-performance and adaptive products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) website, blog, LinkedIn, and X pages.

Footnote: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only and is subject to change without notice. Timelines, roadmaps, and/or product release dates shown in this Press Release are plans only and subject to change.

