Amdocs Launches 'Live Amazing. Do Amazing' Campaign with Grammy-Nominated Rapper Raja Kumari to Energize India's Tech Talent

With the new campaign, Amdocs celebrates everyday amazing with a fresh twist on work culture and career growth

PUNE, India, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amdocs, a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced the launch of its new employer brand campaign: 'Live Amazing. Do Amazing'. The essence of the employer brand focuses on the Amdocs pillars of empowering employees to make an impact, grow their careers and upskill for the future, thrive with flexibility and connect with people.

Amdocs released its new employer brand campaign in India, ‘Live Amazing. Do Amazing’ featuring Indian-American rapper Raja Kumari

The centerpiece of this campaign is Grammy-nominated Indian-American rapper, Raja Kumari, whose original track 'Live Amazing. Do Amazing' helps bring Amdocs' vibrant work culture to life with a burst of energy and booming production. Shot in Mumbai, the music video celebrates Amdocs' present and prospective talent – those with bold and brave ideas who are ready to make a difference in the increasingly connected digital society.

As connectivity provides the backbone of how we live, interact, and shape our world, visionary technology companies like Amdocs are behind this progress, impacting billions of consumers daily with their creativity and driving digital inclusion for all.

Gil Rosen, Amdocs' Chief Marketing Officer, said, "In a landscape where technology evolves at warp speed, so do the expectations of our workforce. Amdocs stands at the forefront, offering not just jobs, but platforms for our employees to drive change and sculpt their futures with the world's most innovative technologies."

Judith Yampolsky, Head of Amdocs People, said, "At Amdocs, flexibility isn't just a word – it's our way of life. From career mobility to personalized learning courses so people can choose what and when they want to learn, unlimited vacation and a hybrid work model, we empower our team to prepare for the future, upskilling themselves while enjoying a culture of balance and fulfillment."

As Amdocs India proudly commemorates two decades of excellence, the festivities extend across its centers in Pune and Gurugram, marking a significant milestone in Amdocs' journey. With over 40% of Amdocs' global workforce based in India, Amdocs India serves as a robust engine driving the company's progress, engaging with customers worldwide, showcasing Amdocs' long-standing commitment to India and its integral role in the company's global success.

Join us in embracing the extraordinary – where every moment is an opportunity to Live Amazing. Do Amazing with Amdocs.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2388399/Amdocs.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2388400/Amdocs_Logo.jpg