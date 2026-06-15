Ameresco Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 North America Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition for Advancing Resilient Microgrid Infrastructure

Recognized for advancing intelligent microgrid systems that enhance energy resilience, support decarbonization, and ensure operational continuity

SAN ANTONIO, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Ameresco has received the 2026 North America Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition in the Microgrid sector. Frost & Sullivan recognized Ameresco for its ability to design, deploy, and operate advanced microgrid systems that integrate distributed energy resources, energy storage, and intelligent controls to improve energy resilience, support decarbonization, and ensure operational continuity across mission-critical applications. This recognition highlights Ameresco's consistent leadership in driving measurable outcomes, strengthening its market position, and delivering customer-centric innovation in an evolving competitive landscape.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Ameresco excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with market demand while executing them with efficiency, consistency, and scale. "Building on this technological foundation, Ameresco develops and deploys advanced microgrid systems that function as intelligent energy platforms. Through integrated control architectures, real-time monitoring, and lifecycle optimization, these systems dynamically manage energy flows, enhance system reliability, and reduce dependence on centralized infrastructure," said Chippy Alphons Augustine, Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term strategy focused on energy resilience, distributed energy infrastructure, and customer-centric project delivery, Ameresco has successfully expanded its microgrid footprint across federal, municipal, utility, and commercial markets. The company's continued investment in advanced microgrid technologies and integrated energy solutions has enabled it to scale deployments across North America while addressing evolving customer requirements for reliability, energy security, and sustainability.

Technology leadership remains central to Ameresco's approach. Its suite of integrated microgrid solutions addresses the full spectrum of modern energy needs, offering flexibility, scalability, and high-performance energy optimization. Ameresco's technology-agnostic approach enables the integration of renewable generation, energy storage, and dispatchable energy resources into site-specific microgrid configurations tailored to customer operational requirements.

"We're honored to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan for our leadership in microgrid innovation," said Nicole Bulgarino, Co-President of Ameresco. "We believe the future of power must be more resilient, intelligent, and adaptable, and we remain committed to helping our customers modernize their energy infrastructure in ways that strengthen reliability, support sustainability, and create lasting value."

Ameresco's unwavering commitment to customer experience further strengthens its position in the market. Its integrated delivery model combines project development, financing, engineering, construction, and long-term operations, enabling customers to realize value throughout the project lifecycle. Through real-time system visibility, operational oversight, and high levels of system performance, the company continues to meet the needs of its expanding customer base. The company's deployment portfolio spans federal agencies, municipalities, utilities, and commercial customers, including mission-critical environments where reliability and energy security are essential. Its technology-agnostic approach and focus on localized, mission-critical deployments have been key to delivering long-term value across diverse sectors.

Frost & Sullivan commends Ameresco for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's ability to combine technology innovation, disciplined execution, and long-term operational expertise is helping advance resilient energy infrastructure solutions that address the evolving needs of modern power systems.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Technology Innovation Leadership to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The recognition identifies forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Ashley Shreve

E: [email protected]

Media Contact:

Ameresco: Leila Dillon, 508-661-2264, [email protected]

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading energy infrastructure solutions provider dedicated to helping customers reduce costs, enhance resilience, and decarbonize to net zero in the global energy transition. Our comprehensive portfolio includes implementing smart energy efficiency solutions, upgrading aging infrastructure, and developing, constructing, and operating distributed energy resources. As a trusted full-service partner, Ameresco shows the way by reducing energy use and delivering energy infrastructure solutions to Federal, state and local governments, utilities, data centers, educational and healthcare institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,500 employees providing local expertise in North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.