Ameyo Responds to COVID-19 - Transitions 30+ Enterprises With 10000+ Contact Center Agents to Work From Home in Seven Days - Launches Six Unique Solutions

Ameyo launches six unique Work From Home ready Contact Center Solutions to help businesses ensure Business Continuity Fast

GURUGRAM, India, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameyo, an enterprise omnichannel contact center solution provider introduces six Work From Home ready Solutions to help businesses with robust Business Continuity offerings. Ameyo's unique WFH solutions extend to businesses of varied infrastructure needs and complexities and even cater to businesses that are unable to provide desktop, laptops or even an internet connection to their workforce.

Ameyo has transitioned Urban Company, Khan Bank (Mongolia), DHL, Byjus, Cashalo (Philippines), Aakash, and DocsApp, to work from home in different models.

Urban Company, the fastest growing consumer service provider in India, wanted to move its customer support operations to the cloud and provide a safe working environment to its employees. With Ameyo, they were able to move all their employees, including their contact center team to work from home model very efficiently. "We have been working closely with Ameyo for 5 years now. They have always been available and responsive to our needs. During the recent COVID-19 outbreak, UC proactively moved all its employees to work from home - including a 750 member contact center team," says Mukund Kulashekaran, SVP of Business, Urban Company.

"During this transition, the Ameyo team, including its senior management, worked hand in hand with our IT team to solve all technical problems and ensure that we could continue to provide high-quality support to our customers and service partners. They are a business partner in every sense," he further states.

Ameyo's WFH Solution enables contact center agents to work remotely using WebRTC via Virtual Private Networks (VPN), Phone only connectivity, and even via Smartphone App, ensuring business continuity and high agent productivity. While agents work remotely, businesses can assure quality customer service and monitor agents' productivity using Ameyo's enhanced remote environment monitoring capabilities with minimal cost overheads. This model will improve business productivity, provide operational agility, and ensure a seamless customer experience.

"Call Centres are the first line of Customer interface in Lockdowns and Organisations need to move them to Work from Home model Fast, with enhanced monitoring and in varying infrastructure challenges," said Sachin Bhatia, Co-founder, Ameyo. "Ameyo has been working with its customers and moved over 30 Enterprises and 10,000+ agents to Work from Home model in the last 1 week. We have engineered 6 Unique Solutions to take Enterprises to Work from Home in an hour. In this time of crisis, the industry has to respond very fast to the challenges that are ahead of us."

Ameyo is an Omnichannel customer engagement platform that helps businesses go remote with its 6 Unique Work from Home Solutions and help them streamline their customer service, customer support, and collection processes. Ameyo's robust platform is available for on-cloud and on-premise implementation with private, public, as well as hybrid instances. It has pre-built integrations with all major industry-grade CRMs. Ameyo provides strong omnichannel capabilities of Voice, IVR, ACD, dialers, email, chat and social media such as Instagram, Google Playstore, Twitter, Facebook & WhatsApp.

