AMI and C-DAC Strengthen Partnership to Develop Next-Generation Intel-Based Servers for Indian Market

ATLANTA and PUNE, India, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AMI®, the global leader in Dynamic Firmware for worldwide computing, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), a pioneering institution under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India. Building on their successful collaboration in developing the "RUDRA" server, which resulted in over 6,000 units being installed across India's premier institutions, this partnership will take the next step by developing an Intel®-based, next-generation server designed primarily for the Indian government market.

C-DAC selected AMI's India branch through a competitive tender process to develop the UEFI/BIOS firmware for this new server, a testament to AMI's extensive expertise in firmware innovation. This joint effort strengthens the "Make in India" initiative and reinforces India's push for self-reliant, innovative technology solutions tailored to local needs.

"Since its inception, C-DAC has been recognized as leader in Indian supercomputing. AMI is also widely recognized as the global leader in the BIOS firmware market. This partnership with AMI to develop UEFI/BIOS firmware will help in creating a robust server infrastructure and contribute to the indigenization efforts aimed at achieving self-reliance in critical technologies," said E. Magesh, Director General of C-DAC.

"C-DAC and AMI India share a commitment and vision for delivering innovative solutions that drive India's technological capabilities and digital transformation forward. We are therefore greatly excited to embark on the next phase of our transformative journey with AMI, working closely together to develop the next generation of Intel-based server designs," added Sanjay Wandhekar, Centre Head of C-DAC, Pune.

"We are thrilled that C-DAC recognized AMI's leadership in developing dynamic firmware solutions, based in part on our strong collaboration together on the RUDRA project. We are confident that our forthcoming contributions will provide a solid foundation for the next generation of indigenous, innovative server designs from C-DAC and ensure a robust and secure future for the 'Make in India' initiative," added Arvind Jayabal, GM of AMI India.

About C-DAC:

The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) is India's premier R&D organization under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology for carrying out R&D in IT, electronics and associated areas. It is well known for its work in the areas of High-Performance Computing, Quantum Computing, Digital India RISC-V (DIR-V) and Strategic Electronics, Multilingual Computing and Heritage Computing, Cyber Security & Cyber Forensics, Software Technologies including FOSS, Healthcare Technologies and Education & Training. For more information, visit https://cdac.in/.

About AMI:

AMI is Firmware Reimagined for modern computing. As a global leader in Dynamic Firmware for security, orchestration, and manageability solutions, AMI enables the world's compute platforms from on-premises to the cloud to the edge. AMI's industry-leading foundational technology and unwavering customer support have generated lasting partnerships and spurred innovation for some of the most prominent brands in the high-tech industry. For more information, visit ami.com .

Follow AMI on LinkedIn and Twitter for the latest announcements.

AMI® is a registered trademark of AMI in the US and/or elsewhere. Intel® is a registered trademark of Intel Corporation in the US and other countries. All trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1327926/AMI_Logo2023.jpg