AMI and Velankani Forge Strategic Partnership to Drive Indigenous Server Innovation in "Make in India" Initiative

ATLANTA, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AMI®, the global leader in Dynamic Firmware for worldwide computing, and Velankani, a prominent player in the IT industry, have joined forces to pioneer indigenous server design in India. This collaboration not only strengthens India's technological capabilities but also aligns with the vision of the "Make in India" initiative.

Leveraging cutting-edge technology from AMD and in partnership with AMI, Velankani aims to deliver high-performance servers that cater to the dynamic needs of the digital era. Recognizing the critical role of firmware in server functionality, Velankani has chosen AMI as its firmware partner for its state-of-the-art indigenous server designs. This strategic alliance ensures the seamless integration of secure and reliable firmware solutions into Velankani's server designs.

"Velankani is proud to collaborate with AMI and AMD in developing indigenous server designs. This partnership exemplifies our dedication to fostering innovation and contributing to the 'Make in India' revolution. Together, we aim to redefine the landscape of server technology," commented Kiron Shah, Managing Director of Velankani.

"AMI is excited to partner with Velankani in this transformative journey. Our expertise in firmware solutions will complement Velankani's innovative server designs, ensuring a robust and secure foundation for the Make in India initiative," added Arvind Jayabal, GM of AMI India.

About Velankani:

Velankani is a key player in the IT industry, dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation. The collaboration with AMI India and AMD showcases Velankani's commitment to indigenous server design and its role in the "Make in India" revolution.

About AMI:

AMI is Firmware Reimagined for modern computing. As a global leader in Dynamic Firmware for security, orchestration, and manageability solutions, AMI enables the world's compute platforms from on-premises to the cloud to the edge. AMI's industry-leading foundational technology and unwavering customer support have generated lasting partnerships and spurred innovation for some of the most prominent brands in the high-tech industry. For more information, visit ami.com .

Follow AMI on LinkedIn and Twitter for the latest announcements.

AMI® is a registered trademark of AMI in the US and/or elsewhere. All trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1327926/AMI_Logo2023.jpg