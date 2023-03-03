Amitabh Kant to join SheSparks 2023 to celebrate and champion India's top women leaders and changemakers

Former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, who's currently serving as India's G20 Sherpa, will join SheSparks 2023 on Friday, March 3, at India Habitat Centre in New Delhi.

NEW DELHI, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- India's G20 Sherpa and former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant will join YourStory on Friday, March 3, 2023, at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi, to celebrate and champion India's women leaders and changemakers as they come together to celebrate diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Amitabh Kant has routinely championed the cause of women and the role they play in the Indian workforce. He has often spoken about the importance of gender parity in India's mission to become a $5 trillion economy.

Amitabh Kant, India's G20 Sherpa, and former CEO, NITI Aayog

SheSparks 2023 is a year-long commitment to empower, enable, and encourage women in the workforce, will kickstart with the event on Friday.

SheSparks will bring together several successful and remarkable women who are inspiring and enabling others to join the workforce, grow, and thrive, including those credited with first-of-its-kind achievements.

Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO, YourStory Media, said, "It's a great honour to have Mr Kant grace the occasion to encourage emerging women leaders from across the country. We need new faces and India does indeed have many young role models and they need all the encouragement and support. It's heartening and very encouraging that Mr Kant is coming to support them at SheSparks."

SheSparks will see founders and CEOs from India's top brands along with trailblazers from across sectors and domains, including Hardika Shah, Founder and CEO of Kinara Capital; Aakriti Vohra, Global Network Delegate, LaLiga; Meghna Agarwal, Co-founder, IndiQube; Neha Singh, Co-founder and CEO, Tracxn; Shreyasi Singh, Founder and CEO, Harappa; Supriya Paul, Co-founder and CEO, Josh Talks; Vani Kola, Managing Director, Kalaari Capital; Ruchi Kalra, Co-founder and CEO, OfBusiness; Amritangandha Dutta, Founder and CEO, Expand AI; Saniya Jeswani, Co-founder and CEO, Perkant Tech; Anmol Saxena, Founder and CEO, Ashva; and Vinita Gursahani Singh, Trustee, We, The People Abhiyan.

The line-up will also have sessions with Deepa Parikh, Head of Solutions, Akamai Technologies; Neha Jain, Director - Operations and Innovations, Akamai Technologies; Charusmitha Rao, Head - Talent Development, India and APJ, Akamai Technologies; Shirley D'Costa, CBO, The Kulfi Collective; Kanika Mayar, Partner, Vertex Ventures; Mathangi Sri, Chief Data Officer, Yubi; Kanika Mayar, Partner, Vertex Ventures SEA and India; Kanksshi Agarwal, Founder, NETRI Foundation; Anamika Joshi, Spoken Word Artist; and Naaz Joshi, India's first transgender model.

These speakers will cover themes such as inclusive development, diversity agenda, upskilling, breaking stereotypes, rising up the corporate ladder, tech and innovation, tech and digital inclusion, financial independence and education, women representation and growth in various sectors such as finance, STEM, sports, etc., leadership skills, professional growth after maternity break, and a lot more.

The speakers will share their experiences, speak about how they challenged society-defined gender norms, and expound on their journey to success. Through these sessions, SheSparks is hoping to nurture emerging talent and help them turn into future leaders and role models.

"All of us at YourStory believe that women will play a critical role for India to reach our collective dream of becoming a $5 trillion economy. And it will be women from different walks of life and from across towns, cities, and villages of our country. SheSparks is a year-long commitment to change that we will renew and recommit each year, with the aim of marking a widespread impact," said Shradha Sharma.

Women's economic empowerment enhances productivity, decreases economic risks in the family, and powers income equality in addition to several positive outcomes. A McKinsey Global Institute report estimated that India could add $ 770 billion to its GDP by 2025 only by offering equal opportunities to women. SheSparks will celebrate women from all walks of life, including startups, investors, media, entertainment, aviation, and social impact, and bring forward their journeys to educate and inspire others.

In addition to content, conversations, and networking, SheSparks will also be celebrating the most path-breaking women leaders and changemakers in the country through the SheSparks Awards 2023, which will be awarded to 20 women across different categories including politics, policymaking, business, entertainment, social impact, sports, and more.

At the event, the attendees will also hear from trailblazers via SheTalks - five short inspirational talks by new role models from different parts of the country and different walks of life. The event will also have insightful workshops on strategies of building a solid retirement plan, building gender-neutral products, and understanding the ongoing AI revolution.

About YourStory Media

Founded in 2008, YourStory is the first digital media platform in India to champion positive storytelling of entrepreneurs, doers, and change-makers across the country. Today, the platform has told over 150K stories and has spread across 12 Indian languages. YourStory has the vision to produce over 1.3 billion stories and move across geographies where there are stories to be told.

YourStory's women focused vertical, HerStory, has featured over 10,000+ women changemakers, achievers, entrepreneurs and corporate leaders on its platform, since its inception in 2013.

YourStory stands out in the cluttered media space by virtue of its success in creating a new set of champions and role models for the next generation from entrepreneurs, investors, and the government. Over the years, it has become the voice of the new India.

