Amitis Capital Accelerates Digital Asset Capabilities With Samara Alpha Integration

Amitis Capital has integrated Samara Alpha, bringing its team, products and infrastructure into the group as it expands its institutional digital asset platform.

NEW YORK and LONDON, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amitis Capital, the asset management firm born from the Amitis Family Office, has announced the integration of US-based Samara Alpha into its business. Samara Alpha's team, products and operational infrastructure have been brought under Amitis Capital, with all activities continuing under the Amitis name.

Amitis Capital is the General Partner to ACDAM - its flagship digital asset multi-manager fund, providing diversified exposure across liquid directional, market-neutral and venture strategies.

The integration marks a significant expansion of Amitis Capital's digital asset capabilities and forms part of a broader strategy to build a fully institutionalised allocation platform for the asset class - the infrastructure through which sophisticated capital will access digital assets at scale.

Monica Monajem, Founder and CEO of Amitis Capital, said:

"The ambition is to build for digital assets what Blackstone, KKR and Apollo built in private markets - a scaled platform that institutional allocators rely on. Amitis was built with that objective from day one, and integrating Samara Alpha is a meaningful step towards that vision."

Founded in January 2023, Samara Alpha is a US-based institutional digital asset manager whose founding team pioneered tokenised private equity alongside KKR at Securitize Capital. With nearly a three-year track record, its market-neutral and BTC-denominated fund-of-funds strategies have consistently ranked in the BarclayHedge Top Ten Multi-Advisor Funds and are shortlisted for Hedgeweek's Fund of Funds of the Year 2026, with winners announced in June.

These strategies and the team behind them are now part of Amitis Capital.

Adil Abdulali, formerly CIO of Samara Alpha and now CSO for Amitis Capital said:

"This integration is a natural next step for Samara Alpha. From the outset, there was strong alignment in investment philosophy, standards and long-term ambition. Joining Amitis allows us to scale what we've built within a broader institutional platform, while continuing to deliver for investors."

NOTES TO EDITORS



MEDIA CONTACT

Lauren Shepperson, The Crypto Collective, [email protected] on behalf of Amitis Capital

About Amitis Capital

Amitis Capital is an asset management firm born from the Amitis family office. Amitis Capital has been building a comprehensive platform for digital asset allocation, combining deep manager selection expertise with institutional-grade infrastructure. As General Partner to ACDAM, its flagship digital asset multi-manager fund, Amitis provides diversified exposure across liquid directional, market-neutral and venture strategies, offering investors a curated gateway to the most compelling opportunities across the digital asset ecosystem.

About the Samara Alpha Integration

Samara Alpha was built as an institutional digital asset platform spanning market-neutral multi-manager strategies, BTC-denominated portfolios and early-stage venture investing, designed to deliver diversified, risk-adjusted alpha across the ecosystem. Drawing on the team's decades of experience in manager selection, portfolio construction, and operational due diligence, the firm also backs and scales emerging crypto managers, providing capital, infrastructure and risk management to unlock early access to high-conviction strategies for institutional investors.

AWARDS NOTE

Samara Alpha has been shortlisted for the Hedgeweek Global Digital Asset Manager of the Year Awards 2026 in the Fund of Funds of the Year (Annual Excellence) and Fund of Funds of the Year (Sustained Excellence) categories. Winners will be announced in June 2026.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect current expectations regarding future events. Past performance is not indicative of future results. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities. All figures are subject to legal review and final confirmation.