Amity University Gurugram Honoured with NEP 2020 Implementation Excellence Award (Gold Category)

GURUGRAM, India, Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amity University Gurugram, a leading institution known for academic excellence, innovation, and research-led education, has been conferred with the NEP 2020 Implementation Excellence Award 2025 (Gold Category) by the Haryana State Higher Education Council. The award was presented on December 29, 2025, by the Hon'ble Education Minister of Haryana, Mahipal Dhanda, recognising the University's exemplary adoption and execution of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The award being conferred by the Education Minister of Haryana, Shri Mahipal Dhanda. Amity University Gurugram, Haryana, receives the NEP 2020 Implementation Excellence Award 2025 (Gold Category) by the Haryana State Higher Education Council.

Spread across a 110-acre campus, Amity University Gurugram has consistently demonstrated leadership in aligning academic structures with national education priorities. The University's strong focus on multidisciplinary learning, innovation-driven pedagogy, research integration, and holistic student development has positioned it among the leading higher education institutions in the state.

Under the visionary and charismatic leadership of Dr. Aseem Chauhan, Chancellor, Amity University Haryana, the University has continued to set benchmarks in higher education through forward-looking academic reforms, institutional innovation, and inclusive growth. This recognition reflects the University's sustained commitment to translating the vision of NEP 2020 into actionable, on-ground outcomes.

The strategic guidance of Prof. P.B. Sharma, Vice Chancellor, has been instrumental in strengthening academic governance, fostering world-class standards in teaching and research, and aligning the University's initiatives with global best practices.

Under the academic stewardship of Prof. Vikas Madhukar, Pro Vice Chancellor, the University has further strengthened its emphasis on community engagement, life-skills education, and meaningful stakeholder collaboration. His focus on a three-discipline model curriculum, enriched with multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary approaches, reflects a forward-looking academic vision aimed at equipping students to thrive in an increasingly complex global environment. Complemented by robust academia–industry integration, these initiatives ensure that innovation, experiential learning, and career readiness remain central to the University's mission.

With this accolade, Amity University Gurugram reinforces its position as a trendsetter in higher education in Haryana, reaffirming its commitment to nurturing future-ready leaders and contributing meaningfully to India's evolving educational landscape.

About Amity University Gurugram, Haryana

Amity University Gurugram, Haryana, spanning 110 acres, is a leading institution committed to providing high-quality education and fostering a culture of innovation and research through its 20 interdisciplinary research centers and over 1,000 distinguished faculty members. The university has been ranked among the Top 201–250 universities globally in THE Interdisciplinary Science Rankings 2026. Additionally, Amity University was awarded the Best Patent Portfolio (2020-25) at the CII IP Industrial Awards 2025, reflecting its strong commitment to excellence, intellectual property creation, and impactful research with real-world applications.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2853349/Amity_University_Haryana.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2853350/Amity_University_Haryana.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2087482/5699089/Amity_University_Gurugram_Logo.jpg