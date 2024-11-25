AMITY UNIVERSITY MADHYA PRADESH RANKED #278 IN QS ASIAN UNIVERSITY RANKINGS - SOUTHERN ASIA 2025

GWALIOR, India, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amity University Madhya Pradesh has earned a notable rank of #278 in the prestigious QS Asian University Rankings - Southern Asia 2025 and has been featured in the band of 851-900 in the Asian University Rankings. This achievement is a testament to Amity University Madhya Pradesh's dedication in the field of education, provided through its state-of-the-art facilities, labs, experienced faculty and industry partnerships.

The QS Asia University Rankings, a worldwide recognized benchmark for evaluating higher education institutions, measures universities against various criteria. The QS World University Rankings portfolio has become the leading source of comparative data on university excellence and performance.

Speaking about the recognition, Lt Gen VK Sharma, Pro-Chancellor, Amity University Madhya Pradesh, said, "It is truly an honour for us to be recognized in the QS Asia University Rankings 2025: Southern Asia. This recognition validates our persistent efforts to provide the highest quality of education to students across the country, particularly in Madhya Pradesh and surrounding regions. We remain committed to empowering communities through our students and helping the state reach new heights through learning, innovation and research."

Amity University Madhya Pradesh is an innovation and research-driven university that remains a forerunner in providing world-class education and has consistently attained high rankings in a variety of disciplines. Its courses are evaluated on a regular basis to ensure that they meet course objectives based on input on placement, employability, and the most recent technological advancements. The university's faculty and students are encouraged to conduct industry-oriented, cutting-edge research at the institution, and faculty members have been successful in getting several sponsored projects from various state and national funding agencies.

About QS World University Rankings

The QS World University Rankings portfolio, established in 2004, evaluates institutions across a multitude of parameters including Research & Discovery, Learning Experience, Global Engagement and Employability.

About Amity University Madhya Pradesh

Amity University Madhya Pradesh (AUMP) was established with the view to promote professional, industry-oriented education in the state of Madhya Pradesh. In Gwalior, it is located on a sprawling campus of 102 acres of land opposite Gwalior Airport, imparts modern, practical and research-oriented courses which lead to the development of professionals who are employable and industry ready. This in turn drives the socio-economic upliftment of the region.

Amity University Gwalior offers undergraduate and post-graduate courses in management, engineering, architecture, biotechnology, law, journalism & mass communication, behavioral science, Psychology, fashion, Pharmacy and more. It is a NAAC Accredited University.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2563148/Campus_AMITY_UNI_MP.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2563149/Amity_Uni_MP_Logo.jpg