AMITY UNIVERSITY MUMBAI SECURES TOP SPOT IN QS ASIA UNIVERSITY RANKINGS 2025 FOR SOUTHERN ASIA

MUMBAI, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amity University Mumbai celebrates its accomplishment in the prestigious QS Asia University Rankings 2025: Southern Asia, achieving a notable rank #263 among universities in the region, and in the band of 801-850 in Asia. This remarkable achievement underscores Amity University's unwavering commitment to providing exceptional academics and establishing meaningful research collaborations.

The QS Asia University Rankings, a worldwide recognized benchmark for evaluating higher education institutions, assess universities across a variety of critical criteria. Factors such as Research & Discovery, which look at the institution's research endeavours have significantly contributed to this acknowledgment.

Established in 2004, the QS World University Rankings portfolio has become the leading source of comparative data on university excellence and performance.

Expressing immense enthusiasm about the recognition, Dr. A.W. Santhosh Kumar, Vice Chancellor of Amity University Mumbai, remarked, "We are proud to have been recognized in the QS Asia University Rankings 2025: Southern Asia. This accomplishment demonstrates our relentless commitment to offering high-quality education and facilitating important research collaborations. Amity University Mumbai remains committed to achieving academic excellence and making important contributions to the global higher education environment."

Amity University Mumbai is devoted to providing students with a dynamic learning environment, fostering innovation, and advancing research projects as it continues to strive for academic excellence. The university's dedication to creating a global perspective and collaborating with prestigious foreign partners continues to elevate its standing in the academic realm.

About QS World University Rankings

About Amity University Mumbai

Amity University Maharashtra, established under Maharashtra Govt. Act of 2014 of the Government of Maharashtra and recognized as per Section 2(f) of the UGC Act with the rights to confer degrees, on a future-ready, sprawling campus, over a kilometre-long frontage on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway offers a 360-degree career transformation. The university has been recognized as the best institution nationally by 'Times Higher Education' and prominently features in 'THE Impact Ranking.' In addition, the university was recently named the 'Best Education Brand 2024' at the 7th edition of the ET Now Best Brands Conclave.

