AMITY UNIVERSITY RAJASTHAN SECURES TOP POSITIONS IN TIMES HIGHER EDUCATION WORLD UNIVERSITIES RANKINGS 2025

JAIPUR, India, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amity University Rajasthan secures a spot in the 1001-1200 rank band Overall (World) in the Times Higher Education World Universities Rankings 2025. Despite stiff competition, the university attained the 46th rank Overall (India) and the 287th rank in the Quality Research (World) categories.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. (Dr.) Amit Jain, Vice-Chancellor, Amity University Rajasthan credited the university's innovative and professional ecosystem, and praised its research-driven faculty and staff whose efforts resulted in a score of 65.6 in the Research Quality metric. The impressive score reflects Amity's ethos of research and innovation, demonstrated by the several patents published and granted, 2,014 research papers published and 37,644 citations achieved.

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2025 are known to be the world's most comprehensive evaluation of university performance. Their latest methodology contains 18 precisely calibrated metrics that assess institutions in five critical areas: teaching, research environment, research quality, industry engagement and international outlook.

About Amity University Rajasthan:

Amity University, Rajasthan is a NAAC A+ accredited clean green 150-acre picturesque campus, situated amidst the oldest mountain ranges of the Aravali, offering undergraduate, postgraduate and Ph.D. courses across various disciplines. The university is a hi-tech institution with air-conditioned amphitheater-style classrooms. Amity University offers students hi-tech labs for languages, media studies, education, pharmacy, biotechnology, engineering, hotel management, business management, and scientific research with modern facilities for various research ventures.

The university believes in nurturing student talent in a way that complements their academic pursuits.

The university has a well-connected and established alumni network, with Amitians being placed in premier national and international companies such as Thomson Reuters, Wipro technologies and the Trident Group.

The university has been awarded by ASSOCHAM for 'Best University Campus' and has been featured among the top universities in the world in THE IMPACT Rankings 2023 under sustainable development goals (clean water and sanitation (201-300), affordable and clean energy (401-600) and climate action (401-600)).

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2529600/Amity_Uni_Rajasthan_Logo.jpg