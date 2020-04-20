Amity University Rajasthan Signs an MoU With Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and International Skill Development Corporation (ISDC)

JAIPUR, India, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With a view to providing global exposure and international certifications to students from commerce and management domains, Amity Business School at Amity University Rajasthan has signed an MoU with ACCA and ISDC. Amity University Rajasthan, a multidiscipline University with a lush green environment-friendly 150-acre campus in Jaipur offers programmes in diverse domains including Management, Engineering, Information Technology, Architecture, Hospitality, Law, Fashion, Fine Arts and Sciences. Amity Business school is one of the flagship School of Amity University Rajashtan offering MBA, BBA, B.Com and Ph.D. programmes. The curriculum of the programs is continuously updated to meet the changing needs of the business world through its industry advisory council. The introduction of international certifications embedded with its regular programs and the introduction of the latest courses on Digital Marketing and Analytics is a step further to increase the employability of its graduates. The business school also contributes to the social sector through its YUNUS Social Business Centre.

ACCA is a recognized global body for professional accountants, working in conjunction with the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC). With this collaboration, the students can earn an international certification in addition to the University degree. The MoU facilitates exemptions of few subjects to AUR students while appearing for international certifications based on their regular courses of B. Com (H) Programme. The same would provide international exposure and opportunity for the students to enhance their professional skills and get access to opportunities in the international job market.

The course will be delivered with the combined intellectual efforts of Amity University Rajasthan, Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (ACCA), UK and International Skill Development Corporation (ISDC). ACCA holds global recognition in the field of international finance and accounts and after successful completion of the mentioned course besides achieving an Affiliate Membership from ACCA, UK, students can also acquire IFRS Certification & Dual Degrees - B. Sc (Hons.) in Applied Accounting from Oxford Brooks University, London and M. Sc in Professional Accountancy from the University of London.

Prof Amit Jain, Pro-President of Amity University Rajasthan shared his views on the collaboration stating, "Amity Education Group with 15 overseas campuses and 10 University campuses in India always strives to provide world-class education and global opportunities to students. We believe in a culture of collaboration and experience sharing. Partnerships with more than 100 frontline institutions across the globe facilitate student & faculty exchange, joint research, and joint seminars and conferences. We look forward to this prestigious association with ACCA and ISDC."

About Amity University Rajasthan

Amity University Rajasthan (AUR) offers its students a 150-acre campus with excellent academic and sports infrastructure facilitating holistic development. Providing world-class education in natural and serene surroundings, Amity University holds a mission to nurture future global leaders by providing an environment of excellence in academics and research. The pedagogy aims to provide technology-driven learning, cross-cultural exposure, and holistic development. A 7-day compulsory military training camp and participation in social activities through NSS instill a sense of responsibility towards society and the environment.

SOURCE Amity University Rajasthan