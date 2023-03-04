Ample Solutions Hosts "Shining Stars, Blazing Future" Gala Celebrating 15 Years of Success

SHENZHEN, China, March 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ample Solutions, Asia's electronic component distributor of choice, recently celebrated its 15th anniversary with an exciting Annual Gala and Awards Ceremony. Over 500 employees from its eight regional offices across Asia, including China, Singapore and South Korea, gathered for the first time since the pandemic happened in 2020, making it a particularly meaningful occasion.

The independent distributor has had a remarkable year of growth and success in 2022, recording an astounding 70% growth across its offices and a 108% increase in total OEM clients. As a testament to its exceptional service, Ample Solutions received the "Outstanding Distribution Service Provider of the Year 2022" award from ASPENCORE and has been named one of the Global Top 50 Electronic Component Distributors in 2021. Since its establishment in 2008, Ample Solutions has grown to be a key player in the industry, with a strong presence across Asia and two globally recognised Quality Assurance Centres. The company serves various industries such as consumer electronics, medical, automotive, industrial automation and more.

Held in picturesque Sanya, the Gala theme titled "Shining Stars, Blazing Future," celebrated Ample Solutions' achievements and set the tone for a bright and promising future. Department leaders from different departments shared their achievements, ups and downs in 2022. Mr Jason Fan, CEO of Ample Solutions, also spoke about the company's growth and milestones, highlighting the 15 years of success.

Adding to the excitement, the event featured a Time Tunnel chronicling the milestones of Ample Solutions' journey since its inception. It was a sight to behold with employees strutting down the tunnel decked in their finest attire, reminiscent of the Oscars or the Golden Rooster Awards. Besides recognising the hard work that various departments have put in through an awards ceremony, the multi-talented staff also put up stunning live performances like singing and a catwalk show, showing off the dynamic side of the employees.

The festivities continued at a yacht party, where employees enjoyed the stunning views and had a chance to reconnect with team members outside of the workplace.

Overall, the Gala was a tremendous success, highlighting the company's commitment to celebrating employees and their contributions to growth. Through its unwavering commitment to providing cost-effective, high-quality electronic components through extensive global procurement channels and long-standing supplier partnerships, Ample Solutions is primed for continued success in the years to come.

