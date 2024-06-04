AmpleLogic Launches Advanced aPaaS for Life Sciences with 14 Ready-to-Use Applications

HYDERABAD, India, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AmpleLogic, a leading provider of GAMP solutions, announces the launch of its revolutionary Application Platform as a Service (aPaaS) designed specifically for the life sciences sector. This cutting-edge platform leverages low-code/no-code technology to accelerate digitization in life sciences industry while enhancing operational efficiency and ensuring compliance with regulatory standards from USFDA, MHRA, EMEA, ISO, and GAMP guidelines.

AmpleLogic's aPaaS platform offers a unique Build Your Own Application (BYOA) feature, enabling companies to quickly respond to emerging regulatory requirements and operational challenges. They can customize an application using the platform specific to their business use case.

Additionally, AmpleLogic also offers a comprehensive suite of 14 ready-to-use, pre-validated applications designed for regulated industries such as pharmaceuticals manufacturing, biotechnology, medical devices, gene therapy, beauty & cosmetics, food & beverages, and more. These include:

Annual Product Quality Review Software Quality Management System Manufacturing Execution System Electronic Logbook System Environmental Monitoring System Document Management System Learning Management System Cleaning Validation System Process Validation System Stability Management System Regulatory Information Management System Laboratory Information Management System User Access Management System Calibration and PM Software

"We are excited to launch our new aPaaS platform made for the life sciences industry, designed to streamline operations and ensure compliance," said Mr. Manne V. Chowdhary, CEO & MD of AmpleLogic. "Our platform leverages the latest technologies to provide scalable and flexible solutions that meet the unique needs of our clients in the life sciences sector. With over 100 happy clients spanning 14 years of operations in this field, this is one of AmpleLogic's many endeavors and a step forward in our mission to deliver innovative and effective software solutions."

AmpleLogic also integrates AI and ML for enhanced solutions, offering predictive analysis and automated SOP-based questionnaire generation. Their Learning Management System uses these technologies for targeted training, ensuring compliance and workforce readiness.

About AmpleLogic:

AmpleLogic is a premier provider of cutting-edge technology solutions for the life sciences industry. Focused on delivering high-quality, compliant, and user-friendly platforms, AmpleLogic helps organizations streamline operations, ensure regulatory compliance and drive growth. Serving small biotech firms to large pharmaceutical companies, AmpleLogic meets unique industry needs with its innovative solutions.

For more information, visit www.amplelogic.com.

