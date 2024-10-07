AmpleLogic's AL Ideathon 2024: A Catalyst for Life Sciences Innovation and Digital Transformation

HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AL Ideathon 2024, hosted by AmpleLogic - World's first provider of aPaaS for Lifesciences, was a transformative event that brought together industry leaders and innovators to reimagine the future of pharmaceutical operations. Held at Novotel, Hyderabad, this year's Ideathon saw overwhelming participation, with over 544 ideas submitted. After careful evaluation, 201 ideas were considered, 89 were rigorously evaluated, and 14 innovative ideas were selected as the winners.

Award-Winning Innovation

Winners and Judges of AL Ideathon 2024 Dr. Satyanarayana Chava, Founder & CEO of Laurus Labs

AL Ideathon 2024 celebrated groundbreaking innovations with multiple awards. Mr. Anurag Aniruddha Gokhale from Embio Limited won the Golden Innovation Award and a prize of INR 3,00,000 for his idea of integrating voice technology into QMS and DMS.

The Silver Spotlight Award went to Mr. Shailendra Gupta from Innoxel Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd., who received a prize of INR 1,50,000 for applying AI in OOS investigations.

Mr. Manoj Mathur from Ami Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd. secured the Department Dynamo Award for enhancing regulatory affairs through digital integration.

Additionally, 10 innovators were recognized, with a special award for Mr. Smruti Rajan Nanda of Advama Pharma.

Insights from Industry Leader

The Guest of Honour, Dr. Satyanarayana Chava, Founder & CEO of Laurus Labs, underscored the critical role of GMP compliance in today's evolving pharma landscape.

The event featured insightful keynotes from industry leaders. Mr. Sauri Gudlavalleti, COO of Sai Lifesciences, stressed the importance of a digital culture in pharma. At the same time, experts like Mr. Ranjit Menon and Dr. C.V. Lakshmana Rao explored AI's transformative potential. Mr. Bhaskar Reddy Pabbatireddy, Hetero Drugs addressed regulatory compliance challenges.

A Celebratory Milestone for AmpleLogic

AmpleLogic's CEO, Mr. Manne V. Chowdary, highlighted the company's vision of "One Vendor, One Platform, Multiple Solutions," powered by its aPaaS Platform. With solutions like Cleaning Validation, Process Validation, eLogbook, APQR, LIMS, RIMS, User Access Management, MES, QMS, DMS, and LMS, AmpleLogic drives pharma innovation. The success of AL Ideathon 2024 further cemented its leadership in digital transformation for the life sciences sector.

Looking Ahead

As the event ended, AmpleLogic announced AL Ideathon 2025, scheduled for 27th September 2025, in Mumbai, continuing its mission to drive innovative solutions in life sciences. Stay tuned for more!

About AmpleLogic:

AmpleLogic is a premier provider of cutting-edge technology solutions for the life sciences industry. Focused on delivering high-quality, compliant, and user-friendly platforms, AmpleLogic helps organizations streamline operations, ensure regulatory compliance and drive growth. Serving small biotech firms to large pharmaceutical companies, AmpleLogic meets unique industry needs with its innovative solutions.

For more information, visit www.amplelogic.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2524439/AL_Ideathon_AMPLELOGIC.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2524438/DrChava_AMPLELOGIC.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2428171/4953394/AmpleLogic_Logo.jpg