Amrapali Foods Limited, Bihar Pioneers India's First D2C Delivery of GI Tagged Shahi Litchis from Bihar: A Royal Treat at Your Doorstep

PATNA, India, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amrapali Foods, having more than 30 years' experience in processing Litchis, proudly announces the launch of India's first-ever Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) delivery service for Shahi Litchis. These regal fruits, synonymous with the Muzaffarpur district of Bihar, are now available for discerning consumers across the nation.

Shahi Litchis, aptly named the 'Queen of Litchis', boast unparalleled qualities that set them apart:

GI Tagged Excellence: The Shahi Litchis are the only ones among the five to six litchi varieties cultivated in Bihar to have been granted the esteemed Geographical Indication (GI) designation. This distinction not only validates their genuineness but also emphasizes their distinctive attributes, setting them apart from alternative cultivars. Fragrance and Flavour: Shahi Litchis are well-known for their captivating aroma and incredibly succulent flesh. Every mouthful offers a burst of sugary flavour, rendering them an appealing summer delicacy. Their strong fragrance and juicy consistency distinguish them from other types, making them a popular choice among fruit fans throughout their specific season. Smaller Seeds, Bigger Taste: Shahi Litchis are distinctive due to their reduced seed size, which allows for a greater proportion of juicy, edible flesh. Their exceptional flavor distinguishes them from other types, providing a very sweet and fragrant sensation. The GI tag conveys more than just origin; it signifies quality, tradition, and distinctiveness. Just as Champagne hails exclusively from the Champagne region of France , Shahi Litchis are the true ambassadors of Bihar's fertile soil and skilled cultivation.

Mr. Nikhil Singh, Director and CEO of Amrapali Foods said that Amrapali Shahi Litchi Boxes encapsulate the premium of GI-tagged ShahiLitchis. Every box of Original Shahi Litchis contains authentic litchis that have been meticulously chosen at dawn. The meticulous procedure entails pre-cooling and sulphur treatment to maintain the product's freshness and eliminate any detrimental germs. To ensure consistency, only litchis that are devoid of twigs and leaves are selected, and size grading ensures that each litchi has an average weight of 25g.The premium set comprises four punnet boxes, each weighing 500g and featuring an appealing craftsmanship. Storing litchis in a refrigerator can extend their shelf life, while cold chain logistics guarantee their delivery in a fresh and refrigerated condition.

Mr. Nikhil Singh, Director and CEO of Amrapali Foods, expressed his enthusiasm: "Our D2C service brings the essence of Bihar's orchards directly to consumers. Shahi Litchis are a royal indulgence, and we're thrilled to share them nationwide. Over the next 3 to 5 years, we want to offer to the world, Fruits, Food and other products, which are GI Tagged and a speciality of Bihar".

Early customers enjoy special discounts and free shipping on orders.

About Amrapali Foods: Amrapali Foods is committed to quality, sustainability, and celebrating Bihar's bounty. We bring the freshest produce from our orchards to your table.

