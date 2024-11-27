NEW DELHI, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Her Holiness Sushri Dr. Vishakha Tripathi, the President of Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat (JKP), on November 24, 2024, at the age of 75. Her life was a shining example of devotion, humility, and tireless service to humanity, guided by the teachings of her father and Guru, Jagadguruttam Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj.

A Legacy of Leadership

An Icon of Selfless Service: Remembering Her Holiness Sushri Dr. Vishakha Tripathi, President of Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat and daughter of Jagadguru Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj

As President of Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat (JKP), Dr. Vishakha Tripathi oversaw the organization's wide-ranging spiritual, educational, and philanthropic initiatives, leaving an indelible mark on countless lives. Her leadership reflected a rare combination of vision, humility, and hands-on engagement.

In the early 2000s, Jagadguruttam Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj entrusted her with leading JKP. After His divine departure in 2013, she rose to the occasion, ensuring the seamless continuation and expansion of His mission.

Dedicated to Humanity

Dr. Vishakha Tripathi's contributions to health, education, and social welfare were monumental:

Healthcare: She led the establishment and operation of three 100% free hospitals in Mangarh, Vrindavan, and Barsana, providing treatment for over 5.5 million patients. Every aspect of patient care, from consultations to surgeries, medications, and hospital stays, was offered free of charge, reflecting her commitment to serving the underprivileged with dignity.

Education: Through JKP Education, she transformed the lives of over 60,000 girls in rural Uttar Pradesh. Under her leadership, schools provided free education from nursery to postgraduate levels, along with books, uniforms, school bags, bicycles, and access to modern facilities like laboratories and libraries. Many students belonged to minority communities, demonstrating her inclusive approach to empowerment.

Social Welfare: She organized large-scale distributions of essential items, including blankets, sweaters, wheelchairs, and utensils, benefitting widows, sadhus, children, patients, and those in need.

Dr. Vishakha Tripathi's commitment to serving humanity required not only tireless effort but also extensive fundraising. She inspired donors worldwide to support JKP's initiatives, which today serve 500,000 patients, thousands of female students, and thousands of underprivileged individuals annually.

Recognitions and Honors

Her selfless work earned widespread recognition, including:

Ashayein Award (2012) Rajiv Gandhi Global Excellence Award (2012, 2013) Nari Today Award (2013) Mother Teresa Excellence Award (2013) Nelson Mandela Peace Award (2014) Zee Achievers Award (2014) All India Dalit Muslim Morcha Award iNext Achievers Award (2015) Zee Sangam Samman Award (2015) UP Mahotsav Award (2015) Top 50 Indian Icon Award (2016) Swasth Hindustan Award (2017) Visionary of Uttar Pradesh Award (2017) Zee TV UP-Uttarakhand Channel Award (2017) Felicitation by the Vice-President of Nepal (2018) World Icon Award (2018, Thailand )

A Humble and Compassionate Soul

Despite her many achievements, Dr. Vishakha Tripathi remained grounded in humility. Born in a small village in Uttar Pradesh, she grew up staying with devotees while pursuing her education, performing household tasks such as cooking and cleaning. This upbringing connected her deeply to people from all walks of life.

An accomplished artist, her spiritually inspiring paintings adorn JKP ashrams. She was also a talented photographer, capturing timeless moments of Jagadguru Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj.

Spiritual Guidance

Dr. Vishakha Tripathi was a revered spiritual leader, guiding devotees through sadhana camps, her books, and personal counsel. Her acclaimed 4-volume book series, Spirituality in Daily Living, and her articles for The Speaking Tree in The Times of India continue to inspire spiritual seekers.

She was instrumental in creating Bhakti Mandir, Prem Mandir and Kirti Mandir and tirelessly worked on the Guru Dham Mandir, honoring the legacy of Jagadguru Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj.

An Unyielding Commitment

When Shri Maharaj Ji was once asked the meaning of "Vishakha," He explained that it is a special branch of Divine Love. This truth was clearly reflected in her life and work.

The titles she received were secondary to her unwavering commitment to selfless service to God and Guru. Everything she did, until her final breath, was dedicated to this singular purpose. Her day would begin at 1 a.m., with every moment of her precious human life devoted to meaningful service.

Even in her later years, she prepared for a journey to Singapore and the United States to further her Guru's mission. The trip was for a meeting regarding the construction of a Museum honouring Jagadguruttam Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj, the pride of India and the world.

At 75 years old—long past the conventional age of retirement—she remained an unwavering force of inspiration to devotees, women, and humanity at large.

While accepting the prestigious World Icon Award, Her Holiness said:

"I dedicate this award to our Guru, Jagadguru Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj, who donated generously and taught us to serve the needy. He often reminded us of the scriptures, which state, 'One is entitled to use only the wealth required to fulfill basic needs. The rest should be used to uplift society.' Through these works, we continually strive to serve our Guru and will continue to do so in the future."

Continuing Her Legacy

Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat is resolutely committed to continuing the legacy of Her Holiness Sushri Dr. Vishakha Tripathi and fulfilling her vision of spiritual and social upliftment

Her Sisters, Her Holiness Sushri Dr Shyama Tripathi Ji and Her Holiness Sushri Dr Krishna Tripathi Ji will continue their tireless service as the Presidents of Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat.

We honor Her Holiness's immense contributions and celebrate her enduring legacy of love, service, and devotion.

