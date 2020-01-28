ANAROCK Commercial Launched to Tap INR 63,000 Cr Office Strata Sale Market

Close on the success of its residential services vertical, ANAROCK Group today announced its expansion into office real estate. ANAROCK Commercial will focus exclusively on strata sale office assets. Industry veteran Bappaditya Basu has been appointed as Chief Business Officer - ANAROCK Commercial.

Anuj Puri, Chairman - ANAROCK Group, says, "ANAROCK Commercial was a part of our expansion plan, and its launch is a natural next step after our resounding success in the residential sales market, where we have already captured a 10% market share with over 300 successfully marketed residential project mandates. We have fine-tuned our proprietary in-house technology and digital platform to extend seamlessly into the office strata sale market. Our expansion into office real estate is a direct response to our customers' express request for such options. ANAROCK Commercial will assist businesses and investors in making the ultimate profitability move of owning office spaces outright."

The team reports to Santhosh Kumar, Vice Chairman - ANAROCK Group and will operate in all major cities - MMR, NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune and Kolkata. It has already secured mandates to strata sell 3 million square feet of office space in MMR and NCR.

Apart from the unmatched business benefits of operating from owned premises, office asset ownership has gained significant traction with investors, including NRIs. Depending on the exact location and building facilities, the rental yield ranges from 7-9% for Grade A office assets and between 9-10% for non-Grade A spaces.

"By 2019-end, under-construction Grade A office real estate in the top 7 cities was worth more than INR 2.5 lakh Cr," says Bappaditya Basu. "25% of this stock (worth over INR 63,000 Cr) is available for strata sale. This accounts only for under-construction office spaces - there are also completed and occupied office space owned by investors to consider. For this vertical, we are largely associating with our existing developer clients who have repeatedly asked us to enhance our services beyond residential to sell and market some of their office assets."

Some office project developers now list between 25-40% of their office supply for strata sales to maintain cash flows for expansion and efficiently consolidate their businesses."

About ANAROCK:

ANAROCK is India's leading independent real estate services company with a presence across India and the Middle East. The Chairman, Mr. Anuj Puri, is a highly respected industry veteran and India's most prominent real estate thought leader.

The Company has diversified interests across the real estate lifecycle and deploys its proprietary technology platform to accelerate marketing and sales. ANAROCK's services include Residential Broking and Technology, Retail, Commercial, Investment Banking, Hospitality (via HVS ANAROCK), Land Services, Warehousing and Logistics, Investment Management, Research and Strategic Advisory & Valuations.

The Company has a unique business model, which is an amalgamation of traditional product sales supported by a modern technology platform with automated analytical and reporting tools. This offers timely solutions to its clients while delivering financially favourable and efficient results.

ANAROCK has a team of over 2000 certified and experienced real estate professionals who operate across all major Indian (Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, NCR - Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow) and GCC markets, and within a period of two years, has successfully completed over 300 exclusive project mandates. ANAROCK also manages over 80,000 established channel partners to ensure global business coverage.

Our assurance of consistent ethical dealing with clients and partners reflects our motto - Values Over Value.

Please visit www.anarock.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082224/ANAROCK_Commercial_Logo.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/827633/ANAROCK_Anuj_Puri.jpg

SOURCE ANAROCK