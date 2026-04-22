Angel One's 'Cricket Park' sparks strong participation, brings a generation back to the pitch

MUMBAI, India, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel One Limited, India's intelligent investing companion and Official Associate Partner of the Tata IPL (2024–2028), recently hosted "Cricket Park", an immersive cricket-led experience that brought alive a simple yet powerful idea - Chalo, Cricket Khelte Hai. Held at TSG Sports Arena in Mumbai, the event witnessed strong participation and high on-ground energy, bringing together around 300 attendees, including India's top digital creators and cricket enthusiasts, to rediscover the joy of playing the game.

Fans experiencing the event

At a time when cricket is widely consumed but rarely played, Cricket Park tapped into a deep cultural insight, that while the love for the game remains strong, the reasons to step out and play have steadily declined. By creating the right environment and format, Angel One turned passive fandom into active participation.

Designed as more than just a tournament, Cricket Park reimagined the childhood cricket experience into a dynamic, interactive format. The experience was paired with 14 interactive cricket installations and 5 live pitches, including Khidki Tod, Zero Kaata Bhaago, Ziddi Target, Bat Pakad and Ringa Ringa Catches, each crafted to bring back the spontaneity and thrill of the game. The event followed a unique flow, with creators arriving early to engage with and take over the installations, setting the tone for the experience, while fans stepped in at sundown, with matches continuing till late.

The event also saw participation from impactful personalities, adding to the overall energy and appeal of the experience. Notable digital creators including Jake Jeakings, Vyom (vyom25), CA Deepak Bhati (cadeepakbhati), Shrishti Gosavi (nerd_in_you), and Anmol Sharma (financebyanmoll) were part of the experience, further amplifying the event both on-ground and across digital platforms. With moments crafted for shareability, Cricket Park extended well beyond the venue, resonating strongly with a wider audience online.

Assisted by Badass Media and designed by Doodle Mapuls, Cricket Park was designed as a high-energy, community-led experience that blends culture, community, and digital storytelling.

Cricket Park is rooted in Angel One's larger philosophy of enabling action. Much like how the platform simplifies investing for a new generation, the initiative aimed to remove friction from participation, meeting people where their interest already exists and giving them a compelling reason to act. In doing so, the brand's invitation, "Chalo, Cricket Khelte Hai," became more than a line, it turned into a lived experience on-ground.

Zameer Kochar, Chief Marketing Officer, Angel One, said, "Cricket Park is built on a very simple insight, people don't lack interest, they lack the right trigger to act. Whether it's investing or something as personal as cricket, the gap often lies between intent and action. With this initiative, we wanted to create an experience that feels intuitive, inclusive, and engaging enough for people to step in and participate. The response we've seen has been extremely encouraging."

With Cricket Park, Angel One has taken a step towards building a scalable, community-led property that blends culture, participation, and digital amplification and redefining how brands can create meaningful engagement beyond the screen.

About Angel One Limited:

Angel One Limited, (NSE: ANGELONE) (BSE: 543235) is the largest listed retail stock broking house in India, in terms of active clients on NSE. Angel One is a technology-led financial services company, providing broking and advisory services, margin funding and distribution of third-party financial products to its clients. The broking and allied services are offered through online and digital platforms to clients acquired directly and through assisted business.

Angel One Limited extensively uses Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Data Science to create a superior digital experience. The company has built a host of digital properties like Angel One Mobile App, 'SmartAPI' a free-to-integrate API platform and 'Smart Money' an investor education platform of 37.4 million clients.

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