ANMI's 13th International Convention Will Be a Platform for Media Recognition, Gala Dinner, and Exploration of India's Economic Growth Trajectory

Conclave focusing on the theme: 'Bharat: A Global Hub of Opportunities'

NEW DELHI, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of National Exchanges Members of India (ANMI) is all set to host their 13th International Convention 2024 to be held in The Ashok Hotel, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi. The two-day programme will be held between 23-24 February.

The Association of National Exchanges Members of India (ANMI), a pan-India body comprising over 900 trading members from NSE, BSE, MCX, and other Exchanges, will kick off the two-day programme with a gala dinner and honouring the media for their invaluable contribution to raising awareness about the world of finance and capital market on February 23, 2024. The event will be graced by dignitaries from the Indian capital market ecosystem, including the Regulator, MDs and CEOs of various Indian exchanges, and leaders from top broking houses.

The following day, ANMI will conduct its 13th International Convention. This year, the theme will be, 'Bharat: a Global Hub of Opportunities'. It will be an occasion to acknowledge India's robust economy, growing technological landscape, and large consumer base, boosted by government initiatives such as 'Make in India' and 'Digital India'. The theme further highlights India's commitment to innovation, manufacturing, and digital advancements. With its rich cultural heritage, youthful population, and strategic importance, India has emerged as a dynamic global hub, offering numerous opportunities.

The convention will have three invigorating sessions on the topics: Mega Trends in the Indian Capital Markets for the Next Decade, India's Economic Ascent: Charting the Path to Become the Third-Largest World Economy, and Technology Enablers in Capital Markets. The sessions will see discussions by experts in the world of finance on the above topics. The programme will conclude with a fireside chat with market experts on the prospects and the way forward for the capital market.

The President of ANMI, Dr Vijay Mehta, says, "We are elated to see ANMI's annual tradition of hosting an International Convention entering its 13th year in 2024. With India's economic landscape evolving rapidly, the nation is poised to emerge as a global superpower. The convention is for us to celebrate the milestones of the Indian Capital Markets and discuss the vision for its growth and expansion to the international stage in the coming years."

Mr Hemant Kakkar, Convenor & Chairman of ANMI, says, "The theme and discussions for this year revolve around India's commitment to elevating and transforming the economic landscape, positioning the nation as a global hub of opportunities. We look forward to some insightful discussions from experts on India's bright prospects on the global firmament."

About ANMI

Association of National Exchanges Members of India (ANMI) is a pan-India body comprising over 900 brokers from NSE, BSE, MCX, and other prominent exchanges. ANMI serves as a forum for members to discuss issues and share ideas related to the capital market, all aimed at fostering India's economic development. ANMI also conducts educational training, awareness seminars, workshops, and programmes to benefit its members, investors, financial fraternities, and students nationwide.