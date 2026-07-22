Annamite Capital Announces Institutional Bitcoin Treasury Management Platform

Firm offers bespoke managed account solutions to help institutions generate BTC-denominated returns while preserving ownership, custody and institutional governance. As digital asset treasury companies have successfully acquired Bitcoin, the focus has evolved to improving yield generation on these assets.

LONDON, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Annamite Capital, the institutional digital asset investment manager founded by Tom Geary and Lucas Gaylord, has announced the launch of its institutional treasury management platform, designed to help publicly traded Bitcoin holders transform dormant treasury holdings into productive assets, while maintaining institutional standards for custody and risk management.

As public and private companies continue to adopt Bitcoin as a strategic treasury asset, many organizations face a common challenge: how to diversify returns on balance-sheet Bitcoin holdings while maintaining prudent risk and governance controls.

Annamite's Bitcoin Treasury Management platform addresses this need through customized Separately Managed Accounts (SMAs), where clients retain ownership of their Bitcoin, while gaining exposure to Annamite's multi-manager, multi-strategy Bitcoin yield program.

The platform seeks to generate Bitcoin-denominated returns through a diversified portfolio of specialist market-neutral investment strategies, including arbitrage, quantitative trading and other systematic approaches. Capital is allocated across independent specialist managers with the objective of maximizing diversified sources of idiosyncratic alpha along the efficient frontier, while minimizing directional exposure and counterparty risk. SMA mandates are bespoke to meet each client's risk, return and liquidity objectives. The platform targets attractive risk-adjusted BTC returns while seeking to achieve limited drawdowns.

"Corporate Bitcoin adoption has entered a new phase," said Tom Geary, CFA, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Annamite Capital. "Balance sheet-based industries tend to evolve along a shared arc. In the 90s, insurance firms who turned their balance sheets into professionally managed portfolios thrived into the successful firms they are today. We are seeing the same pattern evolve in the corporate BTC space.

"Many treasury companies have successfully accumulated Bitcoin and other digital assets. The next challenge is transforming those holdings into productive assets. Our approach is the same as traditional allocators: multi-manager, market-neutral investment frameworks to improve resilience and diversify sources of alpha. Our goal is to help generate BTC-denominated returns while maintaining institutional standards."

Through the SMA structure, clients retain legal ownership of their Bitcoin throughout the investment process. Assets remain with qualified custodians or in approved tri-party arrangements, while trading activity occurs through delegated authority and off-exchange settlement infrastructure. This separation of custody from execution materially reduces exchange counterparty risk while enabling full transparency for the investor.

The treasury management platform is available to qualified institutional investors globally. Customized mandates are structured based on each client's liquidity requirements, custody preferences, risk tolerance, and treasury objectives. While initially focused on Bitcoin, the platform also supports customized treasury mandates for and other digital assets such as Ether and XRP, enabling institutions to generate native asset-denominated returns while retaining ownership and custody.

About Annamite Capital

Annamite Capital is a regulated institutional digital asset investment manager specializing in multi-manager, market-neutral investment strategies and digital asset treasury management. The firm combines institutional portfolio construction, crypto-native trading infrastructure and purpose-built risk management to deliver customized investment solutions for institutions, corporate treasuries, family offices and long-term digital asset holders. Founded by executives from Citadel, UBS, Brevan Howard, Cambridge Associates, Morgan Stanley, ConsenSys and leading digital asset infrastructure companies, Annamite Capital is focused on helping institutions generate long-term native asset-denominated returns while maintaining institutional standards for governance, custody and risk management.

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For more information, visit www.annamite.com or contact [email protected].