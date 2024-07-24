Announcing: Innovative Medical Technology to Debut at Medicall Chennai Exhibition & Conference

TAIPEI, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeWinds announces the participation of Leltek and ACRO Biomedical in the Taiwan Pavilion at the upcoming Medicall Chennai - Medical Equipment Exhibition & Conference, scheduled from August 2 to 4.

In a significant development for the medical technology sector. Attendees are invited to explore these advancements at booths #2C25E and #2C25F.

Leltek: Advancing Handheld Ultrasound Technology

Leltek, renowned for its handheld ultrasound devices, boasts FDA 510k and CE certifications and earned the esteemed Taiwan Excellence Award in 2021. This recognition underscores the company's steadfast commitment to innovation and quality.

The medical field is witnessing a transformative shift towards portable ultrasound solutions, enabling quicker disease diagnosis and enhancing overall medical efficiency. Leltek offers a variety of probe models catering to diverse clinical needs. Notably, they are introducing the LK128 series this year, featuring lightweight, waterproof designs with exceptional imaging capabilities.

Leltek's ongoing enhancements are guided by user feedback, ensuring their products align with evolving healthcare demands. The company envisions a future where handheld ultrasound devices become indispensable tools in medical practice, benefiting both professionals and patients globally.

For further details or to arrange a meeting during Medicall Chennai, please contact Leltek via email at [email protected]

ACRO Biomedical Co., Ltd.: Innovating in Regenerative Medicine

ACRO Biomedical, a leader in natural collagen scaffold biomaterials, announces the launch of its groundbreaking product, ABCcolla® Ophthalmic Matrix, in India. Having successfully completed clinical trials in Taiwan, the product is now undergoing extensive testing involving 150 patients to treat various corneal ulcers in India.

Dr. Dar-Jen Hsieh, Ph.D., Chairman/CEO of ACRO Biomedical Co., Ltd., expressed enthusiasm about introducing ABCcolla® Ophthalmic Matrix to the Indian market. He emphasized the company's commitment to advancing regenerative medicine through innovative solutions in tissue and organ repair, welcoming global partners to join in their pioneering initiatives.

For further information or to schedule a meeting during Medicall Chennai, please contact ACRO Biomedical at [email protected]

Attendees of Medicall Chennai can anticipate firsthand experiences with these cutting-edge technologies poised to revolutionize the healthcare landscape.

About TradeWinds

TradeWinds, the premier partner dedicated to advancing B2B marketing and sales development in the MedTech industry. Together, we can shape the future of medical technology and improve healthcare outcomes worldwide.