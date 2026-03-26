DUBAI, UAE, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, announced another landmark achievement for Mantle Vault on Bybit On-Chain Earn on March 26, 2026. The game-changing yield-generating product launched in partnership with Mantle and Cian, has reached US$200 million in Assets Under Management (AUM), demonstrating explosive adoption and market demand for structured stablecoin yield solutions.

Another Month, Another Milestone: Bybit Earn’s Mantle Vault More than Doubles AUM in First Quarter of 2026

This milestone represents extraordinary momentum: the product has grown from its December 22, 2025 launch through a remarkable trajectory, hitting $100 million by early January, and now doubling to $200 million in just 94 days. The sustained growth reflects a fundamental market shift toward sophisticated, low-volatility investment structures during a period of measured macro consolidation.

Mantle Vault offers a unique access point to DeFi yield anchored in smart stablecoin strategies, and readily available on Bybit's ultra user-friendly CeFi interface, helping users put the search for return on auto pilot.

How Mantle Vault Delivers Consistent Yield

Mantle Vault's formula combines three key elements to deliver consistent performance:

Yield Generation: Users may earn returns through Ethena staking (sUSDe) and leveraged staking of USDT, USDC, and USDe on Aave V3 with potential additional incentives from Bybit and Mantle partnerships.

Users may earn returns through Ethena staking (sUSDe) and leveraged staking of USDT, USDC, and USDe on Aave V3 with potential additional incentives from Bybit and Mantle partnerships. Market-Neutral Strategy: Mantle Vault's proprietary market-neutral strategies helps minimize volatility exposure, allowing users to isolate yield from price risk, offering a critical advantage during periods of technical consolidation.

Mantle Vault's proprietary market-neutral strategies helps minimize volatility exposure, allowing users to isolate yield from price risk, offering a critical advantage during periods of technical consolidation. Smart Contract Security: All assets are secured by audited smart contracts on Aave V3 (Ethereum mainnet), providing institutional-grade custody standards on-chain.

In 2026, sophisticated DeFi products have transitioned from high-yield speculative markets to a more mature, institutional-grade infrastructure with strong fundamentals and market demand.

The highly flexible product also offers zero subscription fees, and a low entry threshold starting at just 10 USDT or USDC, with most withdrawals processed within 0–3 days.

Terms and conditions apply. Past APR does not guarantee future APR. Returns may change due to Aave market demand, Ethena rewards or gas cost fluctuations. For details on qualification rules, restrictions, and eligibility, users may visit: [Bybit x Mantle x Cian] Introducing Mantle Vault: Stablecoin on-chain yield strategy built for stability, flexibility, and scale

#Bybit / #CryptoArk / #IMakeIt

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

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