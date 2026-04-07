ANSR Announces ANSR MedTech, a Global Capability Center for a High-Growth MedTech Company

The innovation hub in India will power next-generation healthcare platforms and accelerate global MedTech innovation for a Fortune 100 fastest-growing company

BENGALURU, India, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ANSR, the global leader in establishing and scaling Global Capability Centers (GCCs), today announced the launch of ANSR MedTech, a new capability center being built in India for a Fortune 100 fastest-growing company in the MedTech sector.

ANSR MedTech Capability Center will serve as a global innovation hub, bringing together world-class engineering, product, and technology talent to build next-generation healthcare platforms and digital solutions that power global operations and accelerate medical innovation. The center will power technology and product innovation for the global MedTech company.

"Healthcare innovation is entering a defining decade, and the technology that powers it must be built by the world's best engineers," said Lalit Ahuja, Founder and CEO, ANSR. "With ANSR MedTech, we are creating a mission-driven engineering and product hub that will design and build next-generation healthcare platforms for a global MedTech leader. For technologists who want their work to impact millions of lives, this is an opportunity to build category-defining healthcare innovation from the ground up."

The new center will build advanced technology capabilities across cloud platforms, data and analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, and modern platform engineering, enabling the development of secure, scalable healthcare systems. These capabilities will power next-generation digital health platforms, accelerate product innovation, and drive intelligent, connected solutions across the MedTech ecosystem.

They will also enable the development of advanced wearable technologies and digital patient solutions, helping simplify and improve healthcare experiences for patients worldwide.

For more details visit: https://ansr.com/ansrmedtechgcc/

About ANSR MedTech

ANSR MedTech is a global capability center established in India in partnership with ANSR for a Fortune 100, fastest-growing MedTech company. The center brings together world-class engineering, product, and technology talent to build next-generation healthcare platforms that accelerate innovation in healthcare. Designed as a strategic global innovation hub, ANSR MedTech is shaping the future of connected healthcare and improving lives through technology.

About ANSR

ANSR is the definitive global leader in establishing and operating Global Capability Centers. With over 200 GCCs established for more than 100 Fortune 500 companies across key innovation hubs in India, Eastern Europe, and Southeast Asia, ANSR combines unparalleled strategic insight, proven execution capabilities, and proprietary technology solutions to help enterprises build and grow their global teams. As pioneers of the GCC as a Service (GaaS) model and creators of the revolutionary 1Wrk platform, ANSR continues to redefine how enterprises achieve operational excellence and accelerate their digital transformation journeys. With over a decade of experience and a team of seasoned GCC experts, ANSR delivers predictable outcomes that enable enterprises to gain competitive advantage through their global capability centers. To know more www.ansr.com

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