Antaisolar Signs 294 MW of Solar Tracker Projects with Larsen & Toubro (L&T)

NEW DELHI, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Antaisolar, a leading provider of solar tracker solutions, is delighted to announce the signing of 294 MW of solar tracker projects with Larsen & Toubro (L&T), India's foremost global solar EPC company at SNEC. This partnership highlights Antaisolar's dedication to advancing the Indian solar industry by delivering cutting-edge solar tracker technology and enhancing its footprint in the Indian market.

This 294 MWp project will rank among the largest solar power projects utility Solar Power projects, showcasing the commitment of Antaisolar and L&T to pushing the boundaries of solar innovation and sustainability in India. For this project, Antaisolar has offered a single slew drive design, renowned for its simplicity and efficiency, significantly reducing the man-hours required for tracker installation. This innovative design underscores Antaisolar's commitment to streamlining project implementation processes while maintaining the highest standards of quality and performance.

"Antaisolar's cutting-edge tracker technology has demonstrated remarkable performance in the most demanding climates and terrains." said Mr. Arabin Lama, General Manager - APAC & MEA, Business Development at Antaisolar. "Teaming up with L&T is a key milestone in our pursuit to bolster India's renewable energy aspirations and offer premium solar solutions that adhere to the highest quality and efficiency standards."

To establish a bigger physical presence in India, get closer to its customers, understand local dynamics, and provide personalized support, Antaisolar opened a new sales and service center in India. With a strategic location in the heart of New Delhi, Antaisolar is poised to expand its reach and deepen its connections within the Indian market. This new office, one of the eight global service centres of Antaisolar operates, enhances Antaisolar's ability to provide comprehensive support services, including technical assistance, troubleshooting, and post-sales support, ensuring customer satisfaction and loyalty.

About Antaisolar

Antaisolar, expert in digital intelligent PV mounting system solutions, headquartered in Xiamen, China. Established in 2006, Antaisolar has nearly 800 employees, including over 120 dedicated technical specialists. With a global presence, Antaisolar set up branches, subsidiaries and offices in Shanghai, Australia, Japan, the United States, India and many other countries and regions. By the end of 2023, Antaisolar has achieved a cumulative PV mounting system shipment of 33.2GW, securing the leading position in the Japanese market, Australia distribution market, Southeast Asia and other markets.

