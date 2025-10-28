Antara Cruises Redefines Celebrations with Antara Events - Bespoke Charter Cruises along the Ganga

NEW DELHI, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Antara Cruises, India's premier luxury river cruising announces Antara Events – refined event experiences aboard its luxurious all-suite boutique ship, MV Bengal Ganga. Offering an exquisite blend of Antara Cruises' personalized service and bespoke itineraries, Antara Events curates exceptional milestone celebrations, corporate gatherings, pre and post wedding events, off-site and exclusive launch events amidst the timeless beauty of the Ganges.

Curated sand bank parties with Antara Cruises' MV Bengal Ganga

The MV Bengal Ganga, inspired by traditional Burmese river vessels and the eclectic 1970s décor, presents an intimate and stylish atmosphere marked by luxurious, spacious settings of expansive lounges and large balconies. The gleaming teakwood sundeck makes for a stunning venue for open-air ceremonies and cocktail evenings against the backdrop of the sublime Ganges, and 20 well-appointed suites that echo a sense of history and refinement.

Additionally, the ship's fully equipped lounge with AV support and Wi-Fi, is ideal for meetings, incentives, conferences, and team-building exercises in a private club-like ambience.

In keeping with the brand, Antara Cruises' philosophies, Antara Events distinguishes itself through a commitment to all-inclusive hospitality. "From the moment guests step aboard, they are immersed in a world of curated dining experiences – from hyperlocal, regional to international delicacies, wellness offerings including revitalizing spa treatments and invigorating sunrise yoga sessions, and engaging onboard activities led by seasoned experts. These elements converge to ensure a seamless and memorable event for every guest," states Raj Singh, Founder Chairman of the brand.

Central to the Antara experience is the concept of full customization. Each event, from the decorations and cuisine to the musical accompaniments and onboard experiences, is meticulously personalized in collaboration with event designers and hosts. Even the sailing routes themselves are tailored to create a magical ambiance and an unforgettable celebration.

Recognizing the unique vision of each host, Antara Cruises provides a spectrum of customizable itineraries, ranging from captivating three-hour sailing along the serene waters for shorter celebrations to immersive multi-night voyages that unlock the hidden gems of the Ganges, exploring historic sites and ancient shores where Indian art were born. For celebrations that transcend the ordinary, Antara Events offers the option of enchanting Sandbank Parties (available on sailings of two nights or more).

"At Antara Cruises, we don't just host events; we curate legacies," adds Raj Singh. "Our commitment is to meticulously craft each occasion, ensuring it resonates with the host's unique vision and unfolds against the stunning backdrop of the Ganges."

Sailing from and to Kolkata, MV Bengal Ganga is currently available as a private charter to host milestone celebrations, including pre and post wedding events, birthday parties, conference events and launch parties and family reunions.

About Antara Cruises

Antara River Cruises is a pioneer in sophisticated river hospitality. A preferred choice for top international luxury cruising partners, the ships are moving to carbon neutrality by 2050. The brand operates 4 boutique ships on the Ganges and has marked a new chapter in 2025 with 4 eco-friendly catamarans to explore Orissa's wildlife and mangrove ecosystems in Bhitakarnika National Park. Each ship has a unique, elegant character and draws inspiration from the art and culture of the country. The cuisine is thoughtfully put together to celebrate indigenous flavours and local produce with hyperlocal recipes from the region the ship is travelling through, as well as comforting and familiar dishes. Expansive community spaces to meet like-minded guest needs are met with quiet attentive service, with an aim to make the journey as much about them as about the region's native environment, culture, and communities. Aboard the Antara Cruises, you only unpack once, you only pay once, and sail into the horizon full of secrets and blissful journeys.

For bookings, call Antara Events at +91 8527732406 or email [email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2804612/MV_Bengal_Ganga.jpg