Antier Solutions launches White Label Crypto Margin Trading & Derivatives Exchange Platforms

MOHALI, India, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst the crowded marketplace for crypto products, Antier Solutions has taken a step ahead with ready-to-deploy crypto Margin & Derivatives trading platform . Fully customizable and secure, the exchange can be white-labeled, thereby enabling financial institutions to launch early.

With crypto margin & derivatives trading gaining momentum, Antier's white label exchanges have arrived at the right time, especially for those aiming for a stimulating start in the crypto finance services. Furthermore, this is a chance to captivate an enormous pool of cryptocurrency holders and no finance entity would want to miss it.

Given vast experience in white label crypto exchange development , Antier has diversified its portfolio offerings to different types of platforms.

Features of the Trading Exchange Platforms

Antier's Margin trading exchange software provides Auto Deleveraging (ADL) and Partial Close Orders and allows the traders to set floor and ceiling values for an order. Built completely with a user-first approach, the platform will attract more crypto traders, thereby sustaining the value proposition for the finance service providers. While crypto derivatives exchange development was around for a while now, a white label solution to instantaneously enable trading functions is a rare development.

As far as speed and security are concerned, Antier Solutions' CTO Parvinder Singh said– "Our white label exchange platform offers high transactional throughput backed by multi-layered & institutional-grade security and a powerful trade engine. We have ensured multi-signature withdrawal, multi-level authentication, and high-level encryption. Moreover, the traders can go long or short on a list of crypto tokens ."

As one of the earliest entrants into the Blockchain finance industry, Antier Solutions has an impressive customer spread all over the map.

Opportunities in Crypto Exchange with Margin & Derivative Trading

There's a swaddle of opportunity in crypto finance and trading exchange platforms are at the helm of it. Next to assured returns, crypto Margin & Derivatives trading is an avant-garde solution that elevates the bottom lines for the traders as well as the exchanges. For financial institutions willing to embrace full-stack crypto services in their portfolio, margin & derivatives exchanges are an important addition.

About Antier Solutions

Going forward, Antier Solutions aims to build dApps that adhere to complete decentralization. With their range of crypto banking, trading platform, and other custom-made Blockchain products in the offering, the company foresees an exciting 2021.

"We are assertive about the scope of DeFi compliant derivatives trading and shall soon launch our white label solution. This will be a one of its kind platform that addresses the limitations of centralized trading platforms." adds Parvinder.

With a rich experience spanning over 100 + full-scale implementations, Antier Solutions has grown into a reputed Blockchain consulting company with an impressive CoE across tokenization, exchange development, dApps development, and crypto market making consulting.

