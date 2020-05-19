Antimicrobial Coatings Market Size to Reach USD 8.65 Billion by 2027; Increasing Incidence of Healthcare-related Infections to Drive Market, states Fortune Business Insights™

PUNE, India, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global antimicrobial coatings market size is predicted to reach USD 8.65 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period. The rising awareness regarding the advantages of active ingredients found in antimicrobial coatings to prevent microbial growth in the wall, door handles and other indoor objects will accelerate the antimicrobial coatings industry growth, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled "Antimicrobial Coatings Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Metallic {Silver, Copper, and Others}, and Non-metallic {Polymeric, and Others}), By Application (Medical & Healthcare, Indoor Air/HVAC, Mold Remediation, Building & Construction, Food & Beverage, Textile, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027" the market size stood at USD 3.69 billion in 2019. The rising prevalence of diseases will spur significant demand for antimicrobial coatings in prevention and protection against mold, fungi, and bacteria during the forecast period.

Antimicrobial Coatings Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, By Application, 2016-2027

Global COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

List of Major Companies in the Antimicrobial Coatings Market Research Report are;

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Axalta Coating Systems

PPG Industrial Coatings

John Desmond Limited

BASF SE

Nippon Paint ( India ) Company Limited

) Company Limited The Sherwin-Williams Company

DuPont

Damond Vogel

Market Driver:

Strong Utilization of Antimicrobial in Disease Prevention to Improve Business Prospects

The increasing application of antimicrobial coatings in healthcare facilities can be a vital factor in inflating the demand of the market. For instance, Healthcare-related infections (HCAI), also known as nosocomial infections lead to a high rate of morbidity and mortality in patients. As per the World Health Organization, Fact Sheet, Hundreds of millions of patients are affected by healthcare-associated infections worldwide each year, leading to significant mortality and financial losses for health systems. The rising cases of HCAI in the developing nations will create opportunities for the market.

The World Health Organization, states in high-income countries, approximately 30% of patients in intensive care units (ICU) are affected by at least one healthcare-associated infection. Likewise, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) estimates that about 4.1 million acute care patients develop an HCAI annually, with 37,000 deaths directly attributed to HCAI. The increasing cognizance of HCAI and pandemics such as COVID-19 will lead to the improvement in the safety and hygiene of patients in hospitals, which, in turn, will aid the expansion of the market. Also, the rising concertation to prevent the growth of microbes, which can lead to infections or cause product degradation will foster healthy growth of the market.

Market Restraint:

Hazardous Effects of Antimicrobial on the Environment to Restrict Growth

The toxic agents found in antimicrobial coatings can lead to severe environmental damage, which can consequently dampen the growth of the market. Active ingredients released from the coatings end up in different locations, thus leading to microbiota exposure and potential adversities for the environment. The rising knowledge of antimicrobial coatings risk-factors is likely to dwindle the market revenue during the forecast period. The biocidal products are potentially lethal, i.e. they exhibit toxic properties to various types of cells or organisms due to inhibition of target organism proliferation such as pathogenic bacteria or microorganism biofilms.

Regional Analysis:

Favorable Laws and Policies will Strengthen Market in North America

The market size in North America stood at USD 1,383.5 million in 2019. North America and is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the rising demand for antimicrobial coatings in indoor air / HVAC and medical applications. Favorable Healthcare Policies and laws will further promote the market in North America.

The rising demand from the food & beverages and apparel industry in the U.S. and Canada will support the growth in North America. The increasing living standards of people along with the rising healthcare spending in the U.S. will further aid the development of the market. The growing innovation in the healthcare industry and the growing production of processed foods will contribute positively to the market in North America.

Significant Development:

January 2019: Akzo Nobel N.V., a global leader and produced of powder coatings, announced that its Interpon AM range, containing BioCote antimicrobial protection was selected to be applied on 2,350 door handles in Abu Dhabi clinic. This coating combats the growth of microbes such as bacteria and mold.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope



Market Segmentation



Research Methodology



Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers



Market Restraints



Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries



Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc.



Latest Technological Advancement



Insights on Regulatory Scenario



Porters Five Forces Analysis

Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, By Type, 2016-2027

Key Findings / Summary



Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type



Metallic





Silver







Copper







Others





Non-metallic





Polymeric







Organic

Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, By Application, 2016-2027

Key Findings / Summary



Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application



Medical & Healthcare





Indoor Air / HVAC





Mold Remediation





Building & Construction





Food & Beverage





Textile





Others

TOC Continued…!!!

Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/antimicrobial-coatings-market-9920

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1170036/Antimicrobial_Coatings_Market.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902288/Fortune_Business_Insights_Logo.jpg

