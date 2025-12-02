AODocs Recognized in Gartner® Innovation Guide for Generative AI Knowledge Management Apps

ATLANTA, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AODocs announced today it has been recognized as an Emerging Specialist in the Gartner® Innovation Guide for Generative AI Knowledge Management Apps. We believe AODocs' inclusion reinforces the company's position in AI-driven knowledge management and intelligent document workflows.

AODocs' inclusion underscores its unique capability to bridge traditional document control with modern AI-powered knowledge retrieval, positioning it among the most advanced vendors in this fast-growing market.

The report explores the evolving landscape of AI knowledge management apps and general productivity solutions, offering insights into how these innovations can help clients increase productivity, reduce costs, and enhance customer experience.

"Many companies struggle to move their AI agents from pilot to production, and a solid document management foundation is critical to making that transition successful," said Stéphan Donzé, CEO and Founder of AODocs. "Without proper control, context, and governance over enterprise content, AI agents often use information sources that are obsolete or incorrect. AODocs provides that essential foundation to ensure organizations can deploy AI with confidence while maintaining security, compliance, and full traceability."

We believe the recognition comes on the heels of product and business momentum for AODocs. Earlier this year, the company was named a High Performer in G2's Reports for Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Cloud Content Collaboration .

About AODocs

AODocs is a leading enterprise document management platform that transforms how organizations manage, process, and secure their business-critical documents. Founded in 2012, AODocs provides an AI-powered, cloud-native alternative to legacy document management systems, enabling organizations to maintain control while improving collaboration and accelerating productivity gains. Headquartered in Atlanta with offices in Paris, London, and San Francisco, AODocs is committed to helping enterprises get more value from their enterprise data, files, and content.