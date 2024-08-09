Aon Appoints Admiral James Stavridis to Board of Directors

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced that Admiral James Stavridis has been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective Aug. 15, 2024.

"We are pleased to welcome Admiral Stavridis to Aon's Board of Directors," said Lester B. Knight, chair of Aon's board. "Admiral Stavridis' experience as a retired four-star U.S. naval officer, partner and vice chair for global affairs at Carlyle and board chair of the Rockefeller Foundation will bring new insights to our Board as we look to deliver more value for Aon's clients, colleagues and shareholders."

Admiral Stavridis is currently Partner and Vice Chair, Global Affairs of Carlyle, a global investment firm, a position he has held since 2018. Admiral Stavridis is a former member of the United States Navy, serving from 1976 to 2013 and rising to the rank of four-star Admiral in 2009. His commands included four years as the 16th Supreme Allied Commander at NATO, where he oversaw operations in Afghanistan, Libya, Syria, the Balkans, and counter piracy off the coast of Africa, as well as approximately three years commanding the U.S. Southern Command in Miami, charged with military operations throughout Latin America. Following his military career, he served as dean of The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University from 2013 to 2018. Admiral Stavridis serves as chair of the board of trustees of the Rockefeller Foundation, a member of the board of directors of Fortinet, Inc., a cybersecurity company, and as a director of several private companies and non-profit organizations. He previously served as a board member of American Water Works Company, Inc., a publicly traded water utility company, and as a director of the Neuberger Berman Funds.

"I am excited to join Aon's Board as the firm accelerates its strategy to help business decision makers take action to address interconnected risks in an increasingly complex and volatile world," said Admiral Stavridis . "I am looking forward to sharing my perspective and working together with Aon's board and executive leadership to unlock further opportunities for the firm's clients to protect and grow their businesses."

For more information about Aon's corporate governance practices and Board of Directors, please click here.

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues provide clients in over 120 countries with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that protect and grow their businesses.

