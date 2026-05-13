Aon Expands Aon Claims Copilot Globally, Strengthening Data and Analytics Capabilities Across Commercial Risk

Global rollout of Aon Claims Copilot integrates advanced claims data visibility and analytics into a single connected claims management platform

DUBLIN, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced the global expansion of Aon Claims Copilot, advancing the firm's commitment to delivering better client outcomes through its integrated data and analytics capabilities.

Building on its successful pilot in November 2025, Aon Claims Copilot has now been rolled out across North America, Asia Pacific and several EMEA countries as a claims management solution. This milestone marks significant progress in the platform's global deployment and adoption.

Aon Claims Copilot brings together claims data and advanced analytics into a single, globally connected platform, enabling more consistent, transparent and data-led claims management for clients around the world. The platform is a core component of Aon's broader investment in data and analytics capabilities, alongside Aon Broker Copilot and the firm's Risk Analyzers and Diagnostics tools.

"Aon Claims Copilot represents our continued commitment to deliver better information, advice and solutions to clients through technology," said Joe Peiser, CEO of Risk Capital at Aon. "By integrating these capabilities into how we manage claims, we are equipping our colleagues to deliver more consistent outcomes, identify trends earlier and help clients make better decisions across their risk and capital strategies."

The expansion brings a substantial portion of Aon's global claims management information onto a single technology platform, utilized by the firm's 1,800-strong team of Claims professionals — operating in more than 50 countries — to assist in delivering coordinated, insight-led advocacy across more than 20 product lines.

Aon Claims Copilot makes information available to our clients at every stage of the claims' lifecycle — from advocacy and negotiation through to analytics and resolution, enhancing both client and colleague experience. Its capabilities include:

Analytics and risk insights: Real-time dashboards provide visibility into claims trends and portfolio performance

Real-time dashboards provide visibility into claims trends and portfolio performance Carrier performance evaluation: Data-driven insights support improved understanding of claims outcomes and insurer performance

Data-driven insights support improved understanding of claims outcomes and insurer performance Client transparency: Secure digital access enables clients to track claim progress and status

Secure digital access enables clients to track claim progress and status Process optimization: Automation improves speed, consistency and accuracy across claims handling

These capabilities enable Aon to deliver a globally consistent claims experience while strengthening its ability to generate insights that inform placement, negotiation and broader risk strategies.

"Expert advocacy combined with leading analytics gives our clients enhanced visibility and control over their claims," said Mona Barnes, Global Chief Claims Officer for Commercial Risk at Aon. "As we expand the platform globally, we are improving coordination across teams, strengthening collaboration and creating a more connected, data-driven claims experience."

Aon will continue to expand Claims Copilot across additional EMEA and Latin American markets over the coming months, further strengthening its role as a foundational platform within the firm's global Commercial Risk business.

The expansion of Aon Claims Copilot underscores Aon's continued investment in technology and innovation to help clients navigate an increasingly complex and volatile risk environment.

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues provide clients in over 120 countries with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that protect and grow their businesses.

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