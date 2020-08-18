Aon urges the re/insurance industry to bring capital closer to clients' needs as the firm launches its Virtual Reinsurance Renewal Season

Virtual event launches with former Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt interview

LONDON, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions, today launches its Virtual Reinsurance Renewal Season, calling for the re/insurance industry to collaborate to bring capital closer to clients' needs and drive growth across the global insurance ecosystem.

Andy Marcell, CEO of Aon's Reinsurance Solutions business, said: "In an uncertain global economy, one thing is clear – reinsurance has never been more important as a strategic tool for client success. We are committed to collaborating with insurers and markets towards the 1st January renewals to help clients protect people and assets, strengthen their balance sheets and make better business decisions that reduce volatility."

While many of Aon's insurer clients will continue to interact with broking, analytics and claims teams through virtual meetings, Aon's Virtual Reinsurance Renewal Season platform aims to capture the conference experience with:

latest insights on market dynamics and the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

innovation labs

newsroom

fireside chats with C-Suite leaders

Andy Marcell added: "The goal of the fireside chats is to drive growth across the re/insurance industry in order to bring capital closer to clients' needs and enable them to flourish in a stronger economy." Hosted by Aon CEO Greg Case, Aon President Eric Andersen, Global Chairman of Aon's Reinsurance Solutions business Dominic Christian, and Andy Marcell, the series will discuss the challenges and opportunities facing major re/insurers and insurance buyers, sharing both perspectives.

The guests for the fireside chats include:

Helle Thorning-Schmidt , former Danish Prime Minister and Andy Marcell , Aon – 2nd September

, former Danish Prime Minister and , Aon – 2nd September Moses Ojeisekhoba , Swiss Re and Andy Marcell , Aon – 17th September

, Swiss Re and , Aon – 17th September John Keogh , Chubb and Eric Andersen , Aon – 30 th September

, , Aon – 30 September John Neal , Lloyd's and Dominic Christian , Aon – 7th October

, Lloyd's and , Aon – 7th October Franz Hahn , Peak Re and Dominic Christian , Aon – 13th October

, Peak Re and , Aon – 13th October Steve Wilder , Disney and Andy Marcell , Aon – 21st October

, Disney and , Aon – 21st October Thomas Buberl , AXA and Greg Case, Aon – 28th October

, AXA and Greg Case, Aon – 28th October Richie Whitt , Markel and Andy Marcell , Aon – 4th November

