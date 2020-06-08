Aparajitha Expands to Sri Lanka Through a Strategic Alliance With 3W Consulting

Enters into country partnership with 3W Consulting

Eyes APAC, UAE, UK and US markets

CHENNAI, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite corporate sentiments across the globe being low on account of COVID-19, Aparajitha Corporate Services Private Limited, the country's No.1 Service Provider for Regulatory Compliance, today announced its foray into Sri Lanka through a strategic alliance with Colombo headquartered 3W Consulting. This partnership will help Aparajitha to position 'Compfie' as a holistic e-Governance and Compliance platform in Sri Lanka.

Compfie has the ability to dynamically drive the regulatory compliance performance of an organisation and effectively monitors, triggers and supports the compliance work flow management, risk assessment, as an all exclusive audit tool, which can be used for top management visibility and also pre-loaded with comprehensive legal knowledge as per country specifications. Compfie is designed to provide complete visibility and a bird's eye view of the compliance status across Global, Country, State, Unit and Individual levels. The company's Compliance experts provide round the clock support in updating country-wise Industry specific laws and auto configuring the software with appropriate domain covering Laws under Labour, Employment, Industrial, Fiscal, Corporate, Commercial, Environmental, Health, Safety, and Industry Specific catering to large global organisations, medium and small firms.

Commenting on the foray, Mr. Nagaraj Krishnan, Managing Director, Aparajitha Corporate Service Private Limited said, "Entering Sri Lanka was part of our business strategy for 2020 - 2021. The socio-cultural parallels between the two nations makes the scope for business growth opulently clear. This foray is in line with our aim to become a significant player in the regulatory compliance space in the APAC region. We were responsible for setting up an organised regulatory Compliance industry in India 20 years ago and currently have more than 1500 Corporates as our clients in India. By setting foot in Sri Lanka, we are venturing into the Global Regulation Compliance space under the GRC digitised technology domain and offers one point solution for our MNC clients operating in Srilanka. 3W Consulting is a leader in the Enterprise Renewal, Transformational Consulting and Training spaces this partnership heralds the first step towards our vision to expand further in the region. The similarities in the nature and applicability of laws, alongwith the commonality of the English language is definitely a plus point for us to venture into the Commonwealth countries."

With over 22 years of experience, 3W Group drives innovation and change in the Corporate and retail sectors in Sri Lanka and across the region. Over a short span, the Group has diversified & cascaded from its core consulting business 3WC to include several other businesses, such as 3W Global Education, 3W Academy, 3W Advisory, 3W Block chain and 3W International (TWI). 3W Consulting (3WC) is a leading enterprise renewal specialist that facilitates business change and enhances corporate performance through innovative and customised solutions for large-to-medium sized organizations. With over 22 years' experience in the consulting field, 3WC is a pioneer in transforming top tier blue-chip organisations in Sri Lanka. 3W consulting experience spans across 50 industries including hospitality, banking & finance, FMCG, retail, apparel, insurance, manufacturing, investment, government etc. and have worked with a clientele of over 1000. With a proven track record and wealth of experience in consulting, the company has conducted international projects in Maldives, India, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Cambodia, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Middle East and Africa.

"3W Consulting, Sri Lanka's leading Enterprise Renewal, Transformational Consulting and Training business has partnered with India's number one Compliance organisation Aparajitha and their digital technology suite Compfie to bring a unique Corporate Compliance service to the Sri Lankan market. This partnership will change the face on how Corporates and Boards govern their compliance in the future. 3W Consulting is part of the 3W Group and through its associate companies lead in the services of Corporate Strategy Development, Corporate Transformation in; Digital, Service, Marketing, HR and Lean and to develop Talent Leadership strategies and capacity building for clients ranging from Blue Chips, Multinationals, Conglomerates, SMEs, NGOs and the Public sector both in SL and the region. 3W Group also represents over 200 Universities and Colleges from Australia, NZ, UK, US, Canada, Malaysia and Singapore for Academic placements and for retailing International education in Sri Lanka. The Group also represents a number of International Digit Technology brands in the space of ERP, Workflow, CRM, Blockchain, HR Process Automation, AI and Analytics," says Mr. Stefan Moraes, Managing Director, 3W Consulting.

As per the initial roadmap, Aparajitha looks forward to entering Singapore, Australia and Indonesia in the coming months. The company is simultaneously exploring foray into the UAE, UK and the US markets.

About Aparajitha

Incorporated in the year 2000, Aparajitha Corporate Services Private Limited is today India's No.1 Company for Compliance. With presence in all the states and union territories across the country, Aparajitha is well recognised as a Pan-India expert in dealing with the complexities of Labour Law and Industrial Law compliances. The company's 1500 plus clientele ranges from Start-ups to Industrial Giants to Multinational Companies to reputed Corporate houses across industries, regions and segments. Aparajitha's cost-effective solutions are designed to address all the current and future compliance requirements of companies. The operations and services are guided by professionalism and principles that stem out from Aparajitha's core values and business ethics of integrity, trust, continuous learning and partnering progress. The company's goal is to build enduring long term relationships with their clients by partnering with them for mutual growth and benefit.

