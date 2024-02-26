APE 2024: Unveiling the Latest Innovations and Emerging Applications in the Asian Photonics Industry in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Photonics Expo (APE 2024), the world's leading holistic photonics platform for branding and business connections, is right around the corner. The event will be held from March 6 to 8 at Sands Expo and Convention Centre (Marina Bay Sands) B2, Singapore, and it will provide you with access to a wide range of optoelectronics, including optical communication, optics, semiconductors, lasers, infrared, sensing, and display technologies. Don't miss this extraordinary opportunity to expand your business and unlock boundless potential in Singapore. Register now to secure your complimentary pass!

With a focus on the latest innovative technologies and emerging application markets in the Asian photonics industry, APE 2024 boasts an impressive exhibition area of 15,000 square meters, featuring over 400 global photonics companies. This expo serves as an unparalleled platform to explore the forefront of photonics advancements.

Key Highlights of APE 2024:

1. A Global Showcase: APE 2024 will feature exhibitor pavilions from various regions and countries, including Singapore, Japan, South Korea, the United States, Europe, and China. Click HERE to access the exhibitor list.

2. The Ultimate Sourcing Hub: APE brings together leading photonics vendors offering chips, components, devices, equipment and even application solutions. It is the definitive one-stop destination for buyers seeking new suppliers. Moreover, APE offers exclusive one-to-one business matchmaking opportunities between buyers and vendors. Click HERE to discover an array of captivating exhibits.

3. Diversified Concurrent Conferences and Activities: During the exhibition, APE will host a dynamic three-day academic and industry forum that will delve into the forefront technologies, offer valuable insights, and explore emerging trends within the photonics industry. The Asia Light Conference will immerse attendees in the realms of Micro and Nanophotonics, Topological Photonics, Nonlinear Photonics and Functional Lasers, Advanced Manufacturing and more. The Asia Photonics Industry Development Forum will focus on key topics such as data centers, micro nano processing, and pan-semiconductor optical technology. Moreover, the PHOTONICS @ SG 2024 Conference will bring together experts to ignite groundbreaking ideas and advancements in photonics, serving as a catalyst and networking platform to bridge the gap between cutting-edge research and practical applications. In addition, APE will offer exclusive site tours for enterprises, providing invaluable opportunities for in-depth learning and fostering communication. Participants will have the chance to visit local research institutes, R&D centers, and companies in Singapore. Click HERE to explore more conferences and events.

4. Exploring Cutting-Edge Photonics Technologies and Emerging Application Markets in Asia: APE presents state-of-the-art technologies at the forefront of emerging application markets in Asia. The region's fast-growing photonics industry is propelled by the rapid expansion of sectors such as data centers, telecommunications, consumer electronics, advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, and medical. By attending APE, you will have the unique opportunity to engage in discussions and collaborations with leading industry enterprises, fostering the growth of your business partnerships, and exploring opportunities for overseas market development.

For more details about APE, please visit our website at www.asiaphotonicsexpo.com.