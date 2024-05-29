Apexon Board Names Somesh Khanna as Co-Executive Chair

Veteran executive brings a proven track record of consulting and digital business transformation experience across financial services

SANTA CLARA, Calif., and AHMEDABAD, India and SUNDERLAND, England, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Apexon, a digital-first technology services company, today announced the appointment of Somesh Khanna as the Co-Executive Chair of the Apexon Board, effective June 1, 2024. Based in New York, Somesh is currently a Senior Partner at McKinsey & Company and brings over 25 years of consulting and management experience, especially in financial services.

Somesh Khanna

At McKinsey, Somesh co-led the Global Banking and Securities practice until 2023, applying his proven expertise in building and scaling new capabilities, as well as leveraging digital and advanced analytics, to help clients strengthen their businesses and enhance performance. Previously, Somesh led McKinsey Digital for Financial Services globally, supporting banking and insurance companies on productivity transformation, digital strategy, sales, marketing, operations, technology, and risk management. He has worked with retail banks on digital transformations, credit card companies on growth, and insurance clients on operating model transformations. Somesh also led McKinsey's New York office (2011-2012) and the Property & Casualty Insurance Practice (2009 – 2011). Before joining McKinsey, he served as CEO of a digital business at eCredit.

Beyond his role at McKinsey, Somesh has served as a Director on the board of the Lincoln Center for Performing Arts since 2012 and actively participates in the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. He is also a member of the Board of Directors for Paul Newman's SeriousFun Children's Network.

"We are thrilled to welcome Somesh to our board," said Sriniketh Chakravarthi, Chief Executive Officer of Apexon. "His extensive consulting experience and deep understanding of digital technology in financial services will be invaluable to our Board and management. As we accelerate our growth and strive to become the digital engineering and AI partner of choice for our clients, Somesh's insights and guidance will be a tremendous asset."

"I am truly excited about the team at Apexon, as well as the aspiration of our investor teams — Goldman Sachs and Everstone Capital — to create a leading digital and data services business. I look forward to working closely with these teams to deliver distinctive impact and build an outstanding business," said Somesh Khanna.

