NEW DELHI, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Hospitals Group today celebrates an unprecedented achievement in Indian and South Asian healthcare, with the successful completion of 5,000 liver transplants under the Apollo Liver Transplant Program, making it the first hospital group in India and the region to reach this distinguished landmark. This milestone is the culmination of more than 25 years of pioneering clinical innovation, compassionate care, and a mission to bring hope for individuals battling end-stage liver disease from more than 50 countries.

A Journey of Pioneering Firsts

Apollo Hospitals Achieves Historic Milestone: Completes 5,000 Liver Transplants, Sets a New Benchmark for Indian and South Asian Healthcare 42 Years of Legacy in Healing (PRNewsfoto/Apollo Hospitals)

Apollo Hospitals pioneered India's first successful pediatric liver transplant on 15th November 1998, setting in motion a legacy that has redefined liver care across Asia. The very first recipient, Sanjay, then a 20-month-old child suffering from biliary atresia, benefited from this groundbreaking procedure. His story, from battling a life-threatening illness to becoming a practicing doctor and now a father, exemplifies the power of Apollo's healthcare ecosystem to transform not just individual lives but entire families and communities.

Dr. Prathap C Reddy, Founder & Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group, remarked:

"This achievement reflects our unyielding commitment to redefine what is possible in Indian healthcare. When we celebrated our first transplant in 1998, I dreamed of a future where every patient in need could access world-class solutions, regardless of geography. Surpassing the 5,000-liver transplant milestone is a testament to that vision and a tribute to the relentless spirit of our passionate clinicians and staff."

Over two decades, Apollo's transplant program has led the way in performing complex surgeries, such as ABO-incompatible and combined liver–kidney transplants, and catering to both adult and pediatric patients, some as young as 4 months and only weighing 3.5 kgs. In recognition of its national impact, the Apollo Liver Transplant Program is the only liver transplant program to have been honoured with a commemorative postal stamp issued by the Government of India.

Dr. Madhu Sasidhar - President and CEO of Apollo Hospitals Group, stated:

"We are immensely proud to see how the program's impact extends beyond numbers — from training the next generation of transplant surgeons, to conducting groundbreaking research and consistently setting new clinical benchmarks. These achievements are a source of inspiration and aspiration not just for Apollo, but for all of Indian medicine."

Between November 15, 1998, and October 10, 2025, the Apollo Liver Transplant Program completed 5,001 transplants, including 4,391 adult and 611 pediatric procedures, along with 700 deceased donor and 73 combined liver–kidney transplants. Achieving a clinical success rate of over 90%, the program ranks among the world's best, driven by advanced technology, multidisciplinary expertise, and a strong national network of transplant coordinators.

Advancing the Frontiers of Care

Apollo's liver transplant program is globally acclaimed for its comprehensive management of liver and multi-organ diseases — ranging from end-stage liver failure in infants to the most complex adult cases, while focusing on affordability, integrated post-transplant support, and holistic long-term recovery. Beyond clinical excellence, Apollo has forged global collaborations, sharing expertise through fellowships, surgeon training programs, standardized transplant protocols, and long-term clinical mentorship. These initiatives have helped establish and strengthen liver transplant programs across hospitals and institutions particularly in the Global South, making transplantation safer and more accessible to patients worldwide. This milestone reaffirms Apollo's vision to advance healthcare one life at a time, while deepening its mission to democratize access through new centers across India and strategic global partnerships that combine training, technology, and shared clinical standards.

The goal remains clear and steadfast: to ensure that every patient, wherever they live, can access timely, world-class liver transplantation — the gold standard treatment for end-stage liver disease (ESLD) and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) — strengthening Apollo's leadership in transplant medicine across India, Asia, and the world.

About Apollo Hospitals

Apollo revolutionized healthcare when Dr. Prathap C Reddy opened the first hospital in Chennai in 1983. Today, Apollo is the world's largest integrated healthcare platform with over 10,400 beds across 79 hospitals, 6,800+ pharmacies, 2,900+ clinics, 500+ telemedicine centres. It is one of the world's leading cardiac centers, having performed over 3,00,000 angioplasties and 5,00,000 surgeries. Apollo continues to invest in research and innovation to bring the most cutting-edge technologies, equipment, and treatment protocols to ensure patients have access to the best care in the world. Apollo's 1,20,000 family members are dedicated to delivering exceptional care and leaving the world better than we found it.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2822254/Apollo_Liver_Transplant_stamp.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2776307/5620446/42_Years_of_Legacy.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2776295/5527807/Apollo_Hospitals_Logo.jpg