~ MoUs signed with multiple air ambulance operators to streamline patient movement, improve coordination, and help moderate transfer costs



~ 1066 EMS will serve as the single coordination access point for partner-enabled air ambulance transfers

NEW DELHI, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Hospitals today announced a structured patient transfer initiative aimed at improving access to advanced critical care through coordinated air medical transportation across India and international regions. Over the past few months, Apollo Hospitals has entered into MoUs with multiple national and international air ambulance service providers to streamline and strengthen patient transfers for those requiring urgent medical attention. Coordinated through Apollo's 1066 Emergency Response Network, the initiative brings together these service providers to enable faster, more organised transfers. By formalising these partnerships, Apollo Hospitals seeks to address longstanding gaps in emergency medical transport, where transfers from remote locations are often fragmented, costly, and reliant on informal intermediaries, while making these services more accessible to patients and families who may need them.

Apollo Hospitals Enhances its Air Ambulance Services, Faster Access to Critical Care in India and Abroad

On the enhancement of air ambulance services, Dr. Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals, said, "In critical situations, the ability to reach the right hospital quickly can make a life-saving difference. Through our partnerships with specialised air ambulance providers, we are making it easier for patients and families to access advanced care across cities and across borders, in a more coordinated and transparent manner. By integrating our 1066 response network, the patient benefits from clinical coordination and hospital preparedness, creating a connected pathway that helps patients access the care they need, when they need it most."

In the first phase, Apollo Hospitals has tied up with multiple air ambulance service providers for domestic and international transfers, including Bluedot Charters and Air Ambulance Services, UAE; AeroMed International Rescue Services Pvt Ltd; Jhankar Aviation Pvt. Ltd; iCATT Health Solutions Pvt. Ltd; Air Rescuers World Wide Pvt. Ltd; Vedant Air Rescue Pvt. Ltd.; AeroCare Air Ambulance Service; Ayusewa Air & Train Ambulance; Air Medical 24X7 Pvt. Ltd.; and Flaps Aviation Private Ltd. These partnerships are intended to widen the availability of coordinated air ambulance support for time-sensitive, high-acuity cases that require rapid transfer to advanced tertiary and quaternary care centres.

Dr. Dhavapalani Alagappan, Clinical Director, Emergency Departments, Apollo Hospitals, said, "Air ambulances are equipped with life-support systems, ventilators, defibrillators, and other advanced medical equipment, enabling critically ill patients to receive intensive-care-level support even while in transit. Throughout the journey, patients will be continuously monitored by a trained medical team and certified doctors who can administer medications and provide necessary interventions to keep them stable and comfortable. It is imperative that the level of medical care provided in the critical care units is continued during transfers and we are able to achieve that."

Dr. Ramakrishna Vijay Varma, Chief Operating Officer, Healthcare Logistics, Apollo Hospitals, said, "Once a request is received on Apollo's emergency helpline 1066, the emergency response team assesses the patient's condition, determines the most appropriate mode of transport, and coordinates the transfer in conjunction with the partner operator. The air ambulance operator manages the aviation logistics. Patients who have used the service recently have benefited from significant cost savings, as the rates are pre-negotiated and there is no scope for middlemen interference."

The initiative integrates Apollo's existing emergency response infrastructure with the nationally available 1066 network, combining Apollo's emergency coordination capabilities, on-ground ambulance support, airport-to-hospital connectivity, and partner-operated air transfers. This will enable complete bed-to-bed movement support, improve response efficiency, and help patients to seamlessly access advanced care from remote regions, Tier II and Tier III cities, and international locations.

With this launch, Apollo Hospitals is further deepening its focus on integrated emergency mobility and patient access, creating a more organised framework for urgent inter-city and cross-border medical transfers at a time when speed for advanced care is increasingly critical.

About Apollo Hospitals

Apollo revolutionised healthcare when Dr. Prathap Reddy opened the first hospital in Chennai in 1983. Today, Apollo is the world's largest integrated healthcare platform with over 10,400 beds across 76 hospitals, 6,600+ pharmacies, 264 clinics, 2,182 diagnostic centres, and 800+ telemedicine centres. It is one of the world's leading cardiac centres, having performed over 3,00,000 angioplasties and 2,00,000 surgeries. Apollo continues to invest in research and innovation to bring the most cutting-edge technologies, equipment, and treatment protocols to ensure patients have access to the best care in the world. Apollo's 1,20,000 family members are dedicated to delivering exceptional care and leaving the world better than we found it.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2947984/Apollo_Hospitals_air_ambulance.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2776295/Apollo_Hospitals_Logo.jpg