Apparel Group India Announces Strategic Partnership to Launch Levi's Kids in India

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Apparel Group, a leading global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate, announces the launch of Levi's Kids in the Indian market. The expansion marks a significant milestone in the ongoing relationship between Apparel Group and Levi Strauss & Co., bringing one of the world's most loved denim brands to a younger generation of Indian consumers. Through its extensive retail network and deep consumer insight, the Group is positioned to accelerate the growth and nationwide scale of Levi's Kids.

The introduction of Levi's Kids strengthens Apparel Group's commitment to strategic category diversification, particularly within India's rapidly expanding premium kidswear segment. As Indian consumers increasingly seek global brands, durable quality, and value-driven fashion for their children, Levi's Kids enters the market as a strong, differentiated offering backed by one of the most trusted names in apparel.

Apparel Group will leverage its extensive retail footprint, operational excellence, and Indian market expertise to establish and scale the brand across key metros and urban centers. With a strong omnichannel approach, Levi's Kids has already debuted on leading e-commerce marketplaces, with standalone store openings set to follow in a phased rollout. This dual-channel strategy ensures both reach and depth — providing parents with convenient access to a globally established brand alongside curated in-store experiences tailored to Indian families.

Abhishek Bajpai, Chief Executive Officer – Apparel Group India, comments, "The introduction of Levi's Kids marks an exciting milestone in our journey of bringing world-class brands and value-driven retail experiences to Indian consumers. Premium kidswear is a high-potential category, and Levi's — backed by its heritage, trust, and universal appeal — is uniquely positioned to lead it. We look forward to building a strong and enduring footprint for Levi's Kids in India."

Levi's Kids brings the brand's multigenerational legacy of craftsmanship, authenticity, and effortless American style to children aged 4 to 16. The collection blends iconic Levi's design DNA — such as classic indigo denim, the signature red tab, and timeless silhouettes — with kid-first functionality, including stretch-infused fabrics, soft cotton tees, adjustable waistbands, reinforced stitching, and movement-friendly fits.

From everyday essentials like graphic T-shirts, hoodies, shirts, and chinos to versatile denim jackets, skirts, shorts, and jeans in multiple washes, the range is thoughtfully designed for active, expressive, and growing children. Built with high-quality materials and durability at its core, Levi's Kids offers clothing that ages beautifully, withstands repeat wear, and can be passed down — making it a smart and stylish choice for modern families.

About Apparel Group (India) Pvt. Ltd.:

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to eager shoppers through its 2300+ retail stores and 85+ brands on all platforms while employing over 27,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Egypt. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary and the Philippines.

Apparel Group India has created an omnichannel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyle such as Victoria's Secret, Victoria's Secret PINK, Charles & Keith, Crocs, Aldo, Aldo Accessories, Bath & Body Works, Tim Hortons, Levi's Kids, Inglot, Call It Spring, Anne Klein, Herschel, R&B, Beverly Hills Polo Club, and Carrefour. Apparel Group has a multi-brand partnership with Marquee Brands for the licensing of the BCBG, Ben Sherman, Bruno Magli, Sur la Table, and Martha Stewart brands across GCC and India. With 250+ stores and 20+ brands, the company serves thousands of customers across 43 cities in India.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

