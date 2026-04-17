MUMBAI, India, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apparel Group, a leading global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate, announces a defining new chapter with the appointment of Triptii Dimri as the first Brand Ambassador for Victoria's Secret India.

Apparel Group Introduces Triptii Dimri as the Brand Ambassador for Victoria’s Secret India

Today, Victoria's Secret, comprised of market-leading brands, Victoria's Secret and PINK, that strive to inspire confidence, spark joy, and celebrate sexy, announced the launch of their Summer Signature campaign in India, starring acclaimed Indian actress and new local brand ambassador, Triptii Dimri. The Summer Signature collection includes comfortable and easy-to-wear lingerie and sleepwear, featuring the brand's iconic, heritage stripe design. Inspired by the collection's ease and glamour, along with Triptii's effortless confidence, the new campaign encapsulates the essence of the Summer Signature styles.

The collection features the Signature Stripe Logo T-Shirt, Wireless Bra, and Signature Stripe Logo panty, perfect for everyday comfort. Sleepwear within the collection includes the Signature Striped Satin Slip, as well as the Signature Striped Satin Long Pajama Set, for a casual, yet luxurious lounge look. Launching alongside Signature Summer, and also starring local brand ambassador, Triptii, is the Cool Air collection and campaign - including the CoolBra™ which has innovative fabric that features breathable, cool-to-the-touch padding and supersoft wicking fabric that dries in a flash and can be worn from day to night.

Speaking on the announcement, Abhishek Bajpai, CEO, Apparel Group India, said: "India continues to be a high-growth and strategically important market for Victoria's Secret. Triptii Dimri represents a new generation of consumers who value confidence, individuality, and global fashion sensibilities."

Speaking on the partnership, Triptii Dimri shared, "I'm excited to partner with Victoria's Secret, a brand that celebrates individuality and empowers women to feel confident in their own skin. The Signature CoolBra and Summer Signature collections are all about comfort and ease, and that really resonates with me."

Over the past few years, Apparel Group is steadily expanding Victoria's Secret presence in India, strengthening its retail footprint across key metropolitan cities while building a robust omnichannel experience through its website and app. The appointment of Triptii Dimri reflects the brand's continued investment in the Indian market and its ambition to build deeper cultural relevance among the country's fashion-forward consumers.

For More Information, visit the Victoria's Secret India website- victoriassecret.in

About Apparel Group (India) Pvt. Ltd.:

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy - Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to eager shoppers through its 2500+ retail stores and 85+ brands on all platforms while employing over 27,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Egypt. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary and Philippines.

Apparel Group India has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands in India include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyle such as Victoria's Secret, Dolce & Gabbana Beauty, Victoria's Secret PINK, Charles & Keith, Crocs, Aldo, Aldo Accessories, Bath & Body Works, Cotton On, Levis Kids, Tim Hortons, Inglot, Call It Spring, Nike Littles, Jordan Kids, Anne Klein, Herschel, R&B, Carrefour, and Daiso Japan. Apparel Group has a multi-brand partnership with Marquee Brands for the licensing of BCBG, Ben Sherman, Bruno Magli, Sur la table, and Martha Stewart brands, across GCC and India. With 300+ stores and 20+ brands, the company serves thousands of customers across 50 cities in India.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

For more information, please visit:

Apparel Group India | LinkedIn | Download Club Apparel App

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