Applied Cloud Computing is Now a Great Place To Work Certified

MUMBAI, India, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Cloud Computing (ACC) a leader in the cloud technology space has been Great Place To Work® Certified™ in India, February 2023 to February 2024. The prestigious Certification was based entirely on what the current employees said about their experience working at ACC. 73% of employees confirmed that ACC was a Great Place To Work.

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

Commenting on this achievement, Nilesh Satpute, Founder & CEO of ACC said, "At ACC, we have built a strong organizational culture that has made employees resilient to challenges and committed to excellence which has contributed to creating passionate and confident team members. We believe every new day is an opportunity to learn and empower people to achieve more. We always encourage our employees by providing relevant training and a positive environment. Our true success is achieved when our employees reach their full potential with continuous learning and hard work. It is indeed a pleasure and honour to see our efforts have borne fruit with the receiving of the Great Place To Work Certification™.

This recognition demonstrates our deep commitment to developing our people to reach greater heights and contribute positively to society and the economy. We will certainly continue to build a more rewarding workplace for all our employees going forward."

ACC, since its inception, has built a culture of compassion and inclusion, which is as critical as the organization's business growth and success. The Great Place To Work recognition Certification certainly adds credibility to the organization as it continues to remain the employer of choice.

In India, the institute partners with more than 1400 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a Great Place To Work For All.

The Institute's research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations can deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a Great Place To Work For All and role models being for all leaders.

Learn more at https://www.greatplacetowork.in/ and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Applied Cloud Computing (ACC):

Founded in 2014, by Nilesh Satpute in Thane, Maharashtra, ACC is today an emerging leader in the Cloud Services segment and aims to employ and empower 1,000 employees by 2024. It has offices across Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Bangalore in India in addition to having an international presence with offices in the UK, Estonia, Abu Dhabi (UAE), and Jakarta. ACC was awarded by AWS as the best BFSI industry Consulting Partner for the year 2019. ACC has been endorsed by both industry and customers for its professional capabilities and cloud offerings.

For more information about ACC, please visit, https://www.appliedcloudcomputing.com/

SOURCE Applied Cloud Computing (ACC)