Applied Cloud Computing partners with Snowflake to expand its data capabilities

ACC to participate in Snowflake Data Cloud World Tour to be held in Mumbai, on 21st September 2022

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Cloud Computing (ACC), an emerging leader in the cloud technology space, announced its partnership with Snowflake , the Data Cloud Company, to expand its data capabilities in cloud computing and digital services.

The partnership with Snowflake is aimed to serve ACC customers the ability to unite their siloed data, unlock meaningful insights, easily discover and securely share governed data, and execute diverse analytic workloads. Snowflake also delivers a single and seamless experience across multiple public clouds.

Announcing the partnership, Mithun Kadam, Vice President - Big Data & Analytics at ACC said, "We are delighted to partner with Snowflake, the global leader in delivering Data Cloud. With this development, our joint customers will be able to unite their siloed data, access governed data, and execute diverse workloads, in addition to creating new revenue streams by monetizing data within Snowflake's platform."

Founded by Nilesh Satpute, ACC is an emerging leader in the Cloudtech space and specializes in Digital or Technology Transformation, Cloud Computing, App modernization, Big Data & Analytics, Cloud Security and Product Development. ACC helps financial institutions, media, healthcare, manufacturing, and other industries in cloud adoption. It works on transforming business processes, rationalizing product portfolios, strategizing business assets, complying with regulations, managing risks, and maximizing customer satisfaction.

Organizations across industries can now leverage ACC solutions through Snowflake's Data Cloud, driving the former toward leveraging smarter strategies in the delivery of products and services. Joint customers can execute their most critical workloads on top of Snowflake's single, integrated platform to capitalize on the near-infinite resources of the cloud.

Snowflake Data Cloud World Tour

ACC will be participating in Snowflake's Data Cloud World Tour on the 21st of September in Mumbai, at The Mumbai Powai Lake, 2 & 3B, near Chinmayanand Ashram, Powai, between 9.30 am and 5.15 pm. The Data Cloud World Tour is making 19 stops around the globe, so organizations can learn about the latest innovations to Snowflake's Data Cloud. The tour is all about exploring how organizations can use and collaborate with data in ways unimaginable just a few years ago. The Data Cloud World Tour is an opportunity to discover, learn, and experience how Snowflake's Data Cloud can take organizations and careers to new frontiers.

About ACC

Founded in 2014, by Nilesh Satpute in Thane, Maharashtra, ACC is today an emerging leader in the Cloud Services segment and aims to employ and empower 1,000 employees by 2024. It has offices across Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Bangalore in India in addition to having an international presence with offices in the UK, Estonia, Abu Dhabi (UAE), and Jakarta. ACC was awarded by AWS as the best BFSI industry Consulting Partner for the year 2019. ACC has been endorsed by both industry and customers for its professional capabilities and cloud offerings.

For more information about ACC, please visit, https://www.appliedcloudcomputing.com/

