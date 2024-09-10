Applied Materials India launches ASCENT initiative to inspire innovation in semiconductor equipment

A pplied S emiconductor C ollaboration in EN gineering and T echnology initiative (ASCENT) brings together Applied and leading universities to accelerate semiconductor research and development in India

NEW DELHI, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Materials India Private Limited, a subsidiary of Applied Materials, Inc., the global leader in materials engineering solutions for the semiconductor industry, has launched a new initiative to foster innovation and education in semiconductor equipment. The ' A pplied S emiconductor C ollaboration in EN gineering and T echnology initiative (ASCENT)', will be an annual event that invites researchers from selected universities to collaborate with Applied India engineers and develop differentiated technologies in various research areas. The initiative is designed to accelerate innovative solutions to the semiconductor equipment industry's toughest technical challenges. For the 2024 edition, Applied Materials India has selected three prestigious institutes – Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur; Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad; and Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar – after assessing numerous proposals from top universities and institutes across India.

Winners of ASCENT – IIT Gandhinagar, IIT Hyderabad, and IIT Kharagpur, along with Mr. Surinder Singh, Advisor - India Semiconductor Mission and leadership from Applied Materials – Satheesh Kuppurao, Suraj Rengarajan, and Shannu Kaw.

ASCENT is aimed at enhancing innovation across seven areas of research - Power, Materials, Chemical Delivery, Sensors, Vacuum Components, Automation and Sustainability. In addition to sponsoring advanced research in these seven areas, Applied Materials will give researchers access to state-of-the-art equipment and labs for solution validation, under the mentorship of Applied's engineers.

Dr. Prabu Raja, President, Semiconductor Products Group, Applied Materials, Inc., present at Semicon India, said, "ASCENT is an important initiative for us, designed to seed semiconductor innovation and build a robust talent pipeline that aligns with India's semiconductor ambitions." He further added, "By fostering greater collaboration across the ecosystem, we aim to strengthen India's role in the development of semiconductor equipment and components. Applied Materials India has longstanding relationships with prestigious academic institutions across the country, and together we can develop solutions that help improve time to market, reduce R&D costs and enhance overall success rates."

Over the past two decades, Applied Materials India has been working with leading academic institutions, including IIT Bombay, IIT Kanpur, IIT Patna, IIT Madras, IISc Bangalore, IIT Ropar, and IIT Hyderabad to accelerate research, drive innovation, develop a skilled workforce, and recruit diverse talent.

