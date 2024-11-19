Apprehension of Second-time Stroke During Outdoor Activities for Stroke Warriors

Manipal Hospitals celebrates stroke day with a day outing for stroke survivor

BENGALURU, India, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For many stroke survivors, stepping out for a simple walk can sometimes feel out of reach. The hesitation often comes from two key factors: the physical challenges of mobility after a stroke and the fear of a second stroke that often limits them from venturing outside. Rehabilitation plays a crucial step in helping stroke survivors reclaim their lives, bringing them to normalcy by at least 80% where they can engage in daily activities without support. However, concerns around safety and the physical demands on caregivers often prevent them from engaging in outdoor activities that can improve their mental and physical health.

Manipal Hospitals celebrates stroke day with a day outing for stroke survivors (PRNewsfoto/Manipal Hospitals) Manipal Hospitals celebrates stroke day with a day outing for stroke survivors (PRNewsfoto/Manipal Hospitals) Manipal Hospitals celebrates stroke day with a day outing for stroke survivors (PRNewsfoto/Manipal Hospitals)

Recognizing these challenges, Manipal Hospitals across Bengaluru, on behalf of World Stroke Day 2024, organized a special day outdoors on Nov 11, bringing together 20 stroke survivors (40 individuals total with 20 caregivers), accompanied by their caregivers and supported by skilled physiotherapists, nurses, and paramedics, enjoyed a day with nature at Area 83 and connected with others who share a similar journey.

The day unfolded with a nature walk, followed by interactive music sessions and games. The day also included a physiotherapy session and a doctor's talk on questions at the activity ground. The activity fostered both social interaction and physical activity, helping in their journey back to independence. A medical team was in place at all times to support and manage any emergencies, reassuring both patients and caregivers alike.

For many, the prospect of a second stroke remains a source of apprehension, often hindering their progress toward a full recovery. Dr. Santhosh N S, Consultant – Neurology, Manipal Hospital Whitefield, who accompanied the group, emphasized the importance of continuing to lead a fulfilling life post-stroke.

Dr. Santhosh N S said, "The fear of another stroke and concerns about mobility and social perceptions, often isolate stroke survivors, impacting their mental health as they feel neglected and anxious. Along with second-time stroke survivors, many patients shared their experiences yesterday and voiced concerns about the recurrence of another stroke. While a recurrent stroke is possible, it is not inevitable. In emergencies, time is of the essence, and thus, recognizing the warning signs of stroke and seeking immediate medical attention is very crucial. Regular health screenings and open communication with doctors along with rehabilitation remain important for prevention of recurrence."

Although the apprehension for an outing always remains for a second stroke, Mr. Raghu TNS (73-year-old) was one of the second stroke warriors who attended the activity yesterday. His wife Mrs. Geetha said, "My husband had his first stroke while sleeping, and thus, by the time we sought medical attention, the golden window was lost, requiring him to receive intensive care. A few days after treatment, he suffered a second stroke, but we were able to identify the symptoms and rushed him to Manipal Hospital, where they provided prompt and effective treatment. Despite some initial bleeding in the gums, the medical team handled it promptly. Today, he is undergoing physiotherapy, and is on the recovery path with gradual but steady improvement every day."

Many survivors have apprehensions about whether they can return to their daily activities like driving. One of the survivors Mr. Kulkarni (52-year-old), an IT professional, who suffered a stroke a year and a month ago has shared his journey noting that not only had he regained his life, he has begun his own IT startup, marking a remarkable new beginning. Thanking the organizers, his wife Mrs. Kulkarni noted, "Today is his birthday, making this special outing even more special for us both."

Another stroke survivor Mr. Rohit Lotlikar (53-year-old), whose treatment was delayed due to misdiagnoses, said, "I was initially misdiagnosed with acidity due to symptoms of vomiting at a different hospital nearby, which caused a delay in treatment. Luckily, my friends helped bring me to Manipal, where the team was able to quickly identify that it was a stroke and begin treatment promptly. It's been 3 weeks since the and the difference was life-changing; from ICU on the first day to recovery within days. Today, meeting other survivors with similar experiences at this outing has been great; it has inspired me in my recovery journey."

Yesterday's outing was a first for many of them to reconnect with others and the outside world, showing them that with the right care, life can feel normal again. Creating more frequent stroke support group activities provides not only social interaction but also a community where survivors and caregivers can share challenges, learn from each other, and regain the confidence to enjoy life again.

For more information, please visit: https://www.manipalhospitals.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2561790/Manipal_Hospitals_1.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2561791/Manipal_Hospitals_2.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2561792/Manipal_Hospitals_3.jpg