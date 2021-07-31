Aptronix becomes Apple India's largest national partner , Adds 10 new stores in Delhi NCR and Ludhiana to expand the national footprint

GURUGRAM, India, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE APTRONIX GROWTH STORY:

- Aptronix is the Youngest and the Fastest Growing Apple Partner in India

- With the current acquisition of 11 iWorld stores in Delhi NCR and Ludhiana, Aptronixis now a National Partner to Apple with 48 stores, and 12 Service centres located across 14 cities in India

- Plans to be a 100-store national partner by FY 23 with Aptronix being synonymous with the best Apple experience in India.

- Registers a 200% growth YoY in Revenue

- First to start the Loyalty Program and Referral Program for its customer

- Aptronix website www.aptronixindia.com is designed to provide Omni Channel Experience to all the customers

- Aptronix mobile app - coming soon

- Contactless delivery in view of Covid 19

- Bundle offers helps customers increase their affordability and shop their favorite Apple products

- Trade-in (exchange) old smartphone sitting at home

Aptronix becomes the largest India partner for Apple by adding 10 new stores in Delhi NCR and Ludhiana with an approx. retail space of 30,000 sft. This makes Aptronix India's largest Premium Apple Reseller with 48 retail stores and 12 service centres located in 14 cities across India. The company's commitment to providing best-in-class service and in-store experience to the customers has helped strengthen the brand's presence in Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Chennai, Coimbatore, Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Vijayawada, Mumbai, Kochi, and now in Delhi NCR and Ludhiana.

Redefining branding in the technology space across India, Aptronix is a brand synonymous with user experiences with a vast array of products that speak for itself. Elaborating on this very proposition of providing a lifestyle with all their products. The stores across various locations in Delhi NCR and Ludhiana promises their consumers to get hands-on with the latest products and services. The stores offer a state of art user experience for Apple fans across the city.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sutinder Singh, Founder, MD, Aptronix said, "Being the Largest Apple Partner in the country, we are ecstatic to open 10 new stores in Delhi, NCR and Ludhiana. We have achieved 200% growth YoY in Revenue. We are proud Apple enthusiasts and are passionate about our brand, which strongly resonates with Apple's core values, right from their innovative approach and business strategy to the customer experience and after-sales support. We aim to keep pace with Apple's growth in India, plan to be a 100-store national partner by FY 2023. Our stores focus on offering a seamless retail experience with an extensive range of products, accessories. We follow all the standard operating protocols of Covid-19 according to government norms.

Commenting on the milestone, Ms. Meghna Singh, CEO, Aptronix said, "Aptronix believes in making a seamless customer experience their utmost priority. What differentiates us as an organization is that everything we do, we do as if we are the consumers. We want to treat our customers the same way we as customers would want to be treated. This passion is fundamental in everything we do. We had announced our Ambition of being a 50 store partner by 2020 back in 2017, and that has come true. With the addition of these 10 new stores, we are now not only the largest partner, but also the only national partner with such a vast geographic presence for Apple in India.

We believe in opening big statement stores worthy of providing the best retail experience to customers, with sales + service + omnichannel, with a whole range of products and related accessories, and offers. To further improve our services, our website - www.aptronixindia.com - has been designed to provide Omni Channel Experience to our customers where they can now shop online and have their favourite Apple products and accessories delivered to their houses anywhere in the country or can be picked up at our stores within 2 hours.

Our developers are also working on a mobile app to enhance the online experience and keep up with the requirements of the present-day consumer."

She further added, "To elevate the buyer experience, we are initiating a first-of-its-kind Loyalty Program and Referral Program for our customers. Aptronix's spectacular 3-tier loyalty program gives you incredible rewards every time you shop. Referring is now rewarding - You can refer friends, and get a chance to win an Apple TV, Apple Watch SE, iPhone 11 or MacBook Air 2020 based on the milestone completed. We are also the first partner to introduce Back to School offers across online and offline channels in which we are offering MacBooks and Mac Minis to students and teachers great discounts."

About Aptronix: India's Largest Premium Apple Reseller:

Established in 2011, Aptronix is a chain of retail stores and service centres that are officially authorised by Apple, one of the most respected and loved brands of all time. Headed by Mr. Sutinder Singh and his daughter Meghna Singh Aptronix is a close-knit family of over 500+ employees. Spread across 48 retail stores (Apple Premium Reseller & Authorized Reseller) & 12 service centres (Apple Authorised Service Centre) in India, Aptronix has a presence in Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Chennai, Coimbatore, Bengaluru, Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ludhiana, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Vijayawada, Mumbai and Kochi. It is the largest Apple partner in the country and is expanding into various cities across India. Aptronix will soon have 100 stores by the end of 2023. Being the largest Apple Premium Reseller and an Authorised Service Provider in India, the stores offer the complete range of Macs, iPads, iPhones, Apple Watch, Apple Accessories, and much more. Since its inception, Aptronix has grown exponentially and has emerged as one of the most preferred and largest brands for Sales and Service of Apple Products in India.

About Premium Lifestyle and Fashion -

PLFIPL is known for bringing brands such as Aptronix, Max, Calvin Klein, Mango, dyson Louis Philippe, Peter England, Ray-Ban, Luxottica, Prada, Lyf, Reliance Jio, Max landmark, Fabindia, US Polo, Nautica, Arrow, Easy Buy and so much more to the India. With over 150+ retail stores across the country, PLFIPL is rapidly becoming one of the largest distribution houses in India, specializing in mobility and consumer electronics. A business that stays strong to its core values, PLFIPL is helmed by Meghna Singh, Sutinder Singh, Nikita Singh and Yash Bir Singh.

