APTUS VALUE HOUSING FINANCE INDIA LIMITED ANNOUNCES 9 MONTHS FY 24 RESULTS

CHENNAI, India, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptus Value Housing Finance India Limited, a leading Housing Finance Company has declared its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023.

Key Performance Metrics for 9 months FY 24 (Consolidated)

Rs (in Crs) Particulars 9M FY 24 9M FY 23 Y-o-Y AUM 8,072 6,307 28 % PAT 448 368 22 % Gross NPA (%) 1.19 % 1.44 % Decrease by 25 bps RoA (%) 8.06 % 8.53 % Maintained above 8% RoE (%) 17.10 % 16.02 % Increase by 108 bps

Performance Highlights

Disbursements for 9M FY 24 was at Rs. 2,159 crores - 25% increase Y-o-Y

FY 24 was at Rs. - 25% increase Y-o-Y 12 new branches added in Q3 FY 24 and 31 branches opened YTD with a total distribution network of 262 branches as on 31 st December 2023

Net worth of over Rs.3 , 700 crores

, Strong liquidity to support future growth

Commenting on the results, Mr. P. Balaji, Managing Director, said,

"During the 9 months FY24, we opened 31 branches and have widened our presence through a strong network of 262 branches assuring best service to all our customers. We disbursed 2,159 crores registering a growth of 25% year on year. We continued to grow consistently and delivered an AUM growth of 28% year on year.

Digital adoption has been strong with steady improvement in business generation through leads generated from customer referral app, eco partners app and social media channels. Our customer-centric digital platform and AI/ML supported credit evaluation process ensures timely loans to our customers.

We consistently maintained low levels of NPAs over the years and continue to focus on good quality of assets with Gross NPA at 1.19% as on December 31, 2023.

PAT has grown by 22% on y-o-y and 6% on q-o-q basis. Our ROA and ROE remained solid at 8.06% and 17.10% respectively.

As on December 31, 2023, we have maintained a sufficient liquidity of Rs. 961 crores including undrawn sanctions of Rs. 300 crores from NHB and Rs. 310 crores from various banks. The Company is well capitalized with a net worth of over Rs. 3,700 crores.

In order to take the Company to the next level of growth, middle management viz. sales, credit, collections and IT have been strengthened.

As we move forward, we will remain focused on expanding our customer base both in existing and new geographies and further strengthen our position as a leading affordable housing finance company in the country."

About Aptus Value Housing Finance India Limited: aptusindia.com (BSE: 543335) (NSE: APTUS)

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Limited is amongst the fastest growing & profitable affordable housing finance Company with a network of 262 branches catering to over 1,25,000 active live accounts in Tamil Nadu, Union Territory of Puducherry, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha and Maharashtra. The company offers home loans for purchase and self-construction of residential property, home improvement, extension loans, loan against property and business loans to the low and middle-income groups.

