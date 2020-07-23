Aquapay Appoints New CEO to Lead Next Phase of Enterprise Payments Growth & Innovation

He has most recently served as Vice President & Business Head - Commercial Cards, India at Axis Bank Limited where he was responsible to make Axis Bank, one of the largest & fastest growing issuers in Commercial Cards business in India. The launch of innovative payment products and solutions suite is a testament of his strong passion and vision for Commercial Cards business. His deep knowledge and understanding about Commercial Cards, Enterprise Payment Ecosystems, Process Innovations and Technology platforms makes him one of the respected professionals within the peer banks and network partners.

Prior to Axis Bank, Nitin held strategic positions at American Express & ICICI Bank. At American Express, he played a very strategic and vital role to introduce large Indian corporate clientele to Amex franchise that earned him global awards cum recognition for 3 consecutive years. At ICICI Bank, he looked after their Fleet Card, Corporate Card and Prepaid Card programs. His initial career assignments were with Elbee Services, Amadeus India & Bajaj Allianz General Insurance in the area of Sales & Marketing.

Nitin is Bachelor of Technology Graduate from Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) and MBA in Marketing from Mumbai University.

Board of Directors at Aquapay commented on Nitin's appointment that, "We are extremely delighted to welcome Nitin Chavan to Aquapay family. He brings to the company a demonstrated track record of strategic and operational leadership and thorough enterprise payment expertise. Nitin's deep and diversified experience and familiarity with the whole eco-system of the payment industry gives us great confidence that he is the right leader to drive Aquapay's growth strategy and deliver long term value for our stakeholders."

Aquapay has clearly established itself as one of the unique and fastest growing FinTech player in the Enterprise payments space with an innovative and extensive product suite for large, medium & small corporates across various industries. Their existing enterprise product suite in the area of Supplier Payments, Utility Bill Payments, GST Payments, Direct Tax Payments, Virtual Cards etc. help companies to improve their process efficiency, drive savings and attain technological edge with enhanced controls & user experience.

Aquapay's dominance in Enterprise payment space and fastest growth is also evident from their business milestones in a very short span of time. Aquapay is proud to be associated with more than 300 marquee corporates and processed more than Rs. 30,000 crores of payments to over 1,20,000 suppliers in less than 3 years.

Aquapay's original & ongoing strength lies in it's Tech expertise and capabilities around state-of-the-art Digital Infrastructure, Microservices architecture, AI/ML Capabilities, Enterprise First Technologies, Customer facing Apps & Interfaces, Superior Infra Management practices to name a few. It also brings in a mix of experience in Full Stack Development, UI/UX & Frontend Development, Big Data and Enterprise level database management.

Aquapay's upcoming launches around Neo Banking, Account Receivables, INR Prepaid Cards, Expense Management, Forex Cards, Remittances, Consumer Lending etc. will not only strengthen their product & solution suite but it will also keep their competitors behind with a very huge margin.

Aquapay is a technology partner for enterprises that integrates all payment processes and brings efficiency to the system. Paired with their consultative approach, their endeavour is to help businesses grow and prosper.

