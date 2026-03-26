Archana Sankaranarayanan launches Freediving Association of India; country accepted as AIDA International observer

CHENNAI, India, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant development for underwater sports in India, Archana Sankaranarayanan has led the establishment of the Freediving Association of India (AIDA India), marking a formal step towards institutionalising the sport in the country. India has also been accepted as an observer member of AIDA International (Association Internationale pour le Développement de l'Apnée), the global governing body for competitive freediving.

Archana Sankaranarayanan

The observer status is expected to enable the newly formed association to organise official competitions, build a structured national platform, and support Indian athletes throughout their competitive journeys, paving the way for stronger international participation in the years ahead.

Ms. Sankaranarayanan, founder of AIDA India, has played a central role in building the association from the ground up, navigating regulatory and administrative processes to bring the initiative to fruition. Her efforts are seen as a key step towards securing full recognition for India within the global freediving community.

Alongside her administrative contributions, Ms. Sankaranarayanan has recorded notable achievements as an athlete. Over the past year, she has set 11 national records, emerging as one of the country's leading figures in the sport.

In 2025, she became the first Indian brand ambassador for Molchanovs, a prominent international freediving organisation, further enhancing her global standing.

She has also made strides in officiating, becoming the first Indian to serve as a judge at an international freediving competition. She is currently en route to Bali, where she will officiate as the main judge at the Apnea Bali, Tulamben Pool Games, her second international assignment and first in a lead role.

The formation of AIDA India, coupled with the country's acceptance as an observer member, is being viewed as a milestone moment for Indian freediving, opening avenues for growth, wider representation, and increased participation at the global level.

About Freediving Association of India

Freediving is a water sport that involves diving underwater on a single breath, without the use of breathing apparatus such as scuba gear. The Freediving Association of India is the official national body for Freediving in India and is dedicated to the development and promotion of freediving in India. Established with the vision of creating a structured, transparent, and athlete-focused ecosystem. As an observing member of AIDA International, the association aims to organise national competitions, facilitate athlete participation in international events, and nurture talent to represent India on the world stage.

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