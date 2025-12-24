CHANDIGARH, India, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiteskraft Productions LLP proudly honors ten exceptional professionals whose vision, dedication, and innovation are shaping India's evolving knowledge ecosystem across diverse fields. Extending far beyond traditional roles, they stand as mentors, thought leaders, and catalysts of transformation—championing creativity, critical thinking, ethical leadership, and social responsibility. Through impactful contributions in their respective professions, leadership initiatives, and community engagement, these distinguished individuals inspire generations to think boldly and act purposefully. Their work leaves a lasting imprint on society, affirming their role as true architects of progress and guiding forces for the nation's future across all professional domains.

Architects of Progress: Celebrating India’s Most Influential Knowledge Leaders

Dr. Nit!n Gupta: Based in Delhi, Dr. Nit!n Gupta is a leading name in Corporate Numerology and Vastu Consultancy, known for helping businesses and individuals unlock growth through energetic alignment. With years of experience across Corporate Numerology and Corporate Vastu, he has guided clients in four continents, enabling many to achieve 5x to 10x business expansion. His practice is founded on the principle that aligned numbers, names, and spaces can significantly influence clarity, success, and wellbeing. Serving entrepreneurs, startup founders, high-net-worth individuals, and senior corporate leaders, he blends ancient Indian occult sciences with modern business insight. Backed by strong academic credentials and professional certifications, his personalized, ethical approach delivers practical solutions that support sustainable success, balance, and informed decision-making in today's competitive world.

Dr. Ananya Dasgupta: Dr. Ananya Dasgupta is a distinguished educator, writer, social reformer, and environmental advocate committed to education, empowerment, and sustainable development. She has actively championed mental health awareness, skill development, and solar energy initiatives, empowering youth, women, and marginalized communities. As a dedicated teacher and principal, she inspired generations of students and earned accolades including the Best Teacher Award and national recognition in music. Her contributions have been honored with the Super Woman 2025 Award, the Swami Vivekananda Global Peace Award, and the SDG Impact Award conferred by UN ECOSOC at the Bangkok UN Headquarters. She has represented India at UN Women, RIO+20, and the World Renewable Energy Congress. Having traveled solo across twelve countries, her exposure shapes her vision globally.

Dr. Rajasekaran Samykan: Algaven PhycoGen Private Limited is rapidly emerging as one of India's most dynamic biotechnology and green innovation enterprises, redefining the intersection of science, sustainability, and entrepreneurship. Formerly known as JE JE Enterprises Private Limited, the organisation operates across algae biotechnology, nutraceuticals, controlled-environment agriculture, natural products, and rural skill development. At the core of this growth is visionary leadership under Rajasekaran Samykan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, whose decade-long commitment to nature-based innovation has helped build a scalable, impact-driven ecosystem. The company's mission integrates women empowerment, rural livelihood creation, and alignment with global Sustainable Development Goals. Through research-led products, waste-to-wealth models, and structured training programs, Algaven PhycoGen is positioning India as a global hub for sustainable biotechnology and green entrepreneurship worldwide.

Ms. Parvathy Ananthanarayanan: Parvathy Ananthanarayanan Mangala (born 3 February 1990), widely known by her pen name Ram SwaRajya, is an Indian author, content writer, and cultural storyteller whose work bridges spirituality with contemporary life. Based in Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh), she is the founder of the Ram SwaRajya Library, a self-funded initiative dedicated to distributing value-based literature free of cost. Her writing is noted for emotional depth, clarity, and strong grounding in Indian cultural traditions. Drawing inspiration from her roots in Maharashtra and Kerala, she creates reflective narratives that promote mindful living, compassion, and ethical purpose. Through books and digital platforms, she continues to inspire readers to reconnect with heritage while navigating modern realities with awareness and balance across generations worldwide today consistently.

Dr. Brajadulal Chakrabarti: Dr. Brajadulal Chakrabarti is a distinguished scholar, visionary, and humanitarian whose life reflects perseverance, intellect, and service. Born into a modest yet deeply scholarly family, he was inspired by his father, Pandit S. M. Chakrabarti, a National Award–winning teacher honoured by President Dr. S. Radhakrishnan. Guided by these values, he pursued an exceptional academic journey, earning degrees in Sociology, Science, Management, and a Ph.D. in Management, alongside several technical diplomas.

With decades of experience as an educator, industrial trainer, and General Manager in the Directorate of Industries, Government of Tripura, he also contributed to private-sector advancement with the SPACETECH Group. A prolific author, his acclaimed works reflect deep intellectual and spiritual insight. He continues to remain active in yoga, research, writing, and human development initiatives.

Mr. Manu Siddhartha: Manu Siddhartha: Bridging Artificial Intelligence and Ancient Wisdom

Manu Siddhartha, a Senior AI professional and acclaimed spiritual author, has beautifully merged analytical precision with deep devotion through his Unlocked series, including Shiv Puran Unlocked and Shiv Gita Unlocked. Guided by years of Sadhana and the teachings of saints, he decodes ancient Hindu scriptures into simple, practical lessons for modern life. His globally streamed Shiv Puran Podcast—available on Audible, Spotify, and Apple Music—explores Lord Shiva's wisdom as a guide to awareness, balance, and strength. Honored with the Charles Dickens Gold Medal, Golden Book Award 2026, and Sahitya Sparsh Award 2026, he continues to inspire seekers worldwide, bridging AI and spirituality to reveal that both ultimately pursue the same truth: understanding consciousness and inner transformation.

Dr. Hemam Sangeeta Devi: Dr. Hemam Sangeeta Devi, born in Moirang, Manipur, began her education at Government Girls' High School and Moirang College. She earned her BSc and MSc in Nursing (Medical-Surgical) from Dr. MGR University, Chennai, later completing her PhD in Nursing from the Indian Management Academy and a Master's in Hospital Administration from Manipal University. Currently, she is serving as a Principal at SEA College of Nursing, Bangalore, a Fellow Member of CEGR, Research Guide under RGUHS, and Life Member of TNAI. She has organized many national and international academic events and published research papers. Certified in NLP, Reiki, Lama Fera, Hypnosis, and Life Coaching, she has empowered over 550 individuals through holistic healing, integrating nursing with alternative therapies to nurture body, mind, and soul.

Mr. A. J. S Prakash: Mr. A. J. S. Prakash is a visionary technocrat and education strategist with over three decades of experience spanning software training & development, education management, and entrepreneurship. He is widely recognised for introducing innovative educational technologies and scalable business models that have reshaped preschool and K–12 institutions across India. Through franchise-led and company-owned frameworks, he has helped build academically strong and financially sustainable schools. Many professionals mentored by him have gone on to hold leadership positions in reputed organisations, reflecting the depth of his guidance and influence. Beyond corporate success, he remains deeply committed to social responsibility, consistently supporting underprivileged students and children with special needs. Driven by ethics, empathy, and long-term vision, he continues to play a significant role in advancing the education ecosystem.

Dr. Rajesh Luthra: Dr. Rajesh Luthra, born on 5th November 1968 in Durgapur, is a distinguished leader in Supply Chain, Strategic Sourcing, Manufacturing and Operations with over three and half decades of expertise. An alumnus of REC Kurukshetra (B.Tech Hons), MBA, and IIM Bangalore, he further enhanced his knowledge as a VLFM Graduate from CII and JAICA, specializing in VSME, Capacity Planning, Supply Chain and Operations. Currently, he serves as the Business Head at Victura Technologies, driving growth and innovation. Previously, he held pivotal leadership positions with Escorts Kubota and TAFE EICHER , contributing significantly to operational excellence. In recognition of his professional achievements and leadership, he was conferred with an Honorary Doctorate in 2025. His career reflects a blend of technical acumen, strategic vision, and a passion for advancing the manufacturing sector and Adoption of Best Technology at Optimum Cost .

Prof. Dr. Madan Chandra Karan: Prof. Dr. Madan Chandra Karan is a renowned educationist and internationally acclaimed writer whose contributions to literature and academia have earned global recognition. With academic credentials including MA, MPhil, PhD, and multiple honorary D.Litt titles, he is widely respected for his scholarly depth and creative excellence. Writing fluently in Bengali, Hindi, and English, he has authored several acclaimed works such as Jannater Samsar, Madan Manjari, The Communalism and Counter Communalism, Adrishya Pira, and The Unseen Agony. His writings reflect strong human values, social consciousness, and cultural harmony, many of which have been translated into other languages. Honored with prestigious national and international awards from India, the UK, USA, Germany, and Bangladesh, he continues to inspire readers, scholars, and students worldwide.

About Kiteskraft Productions LLP

